Vibration Sensors Market worth $3.0 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Vibration Sensors Market with Covid-19 Impact by Type (Accelerometers, Proximity Probes, Displacement Sensors, Velocity Sensors), Monitoring Process (Online and Portable), Equipment, Industry, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Vibration Sensors Market was valued at USD 2.0 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 3.0 billion by 2025; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2020 to 2025. A few key factors driving the growth of this market are growing adoption of automated condition monitoring technologies for the development of smart factories, rising use of wireless systems for machine condition monitoring, ongoing transition from preventive to predictive maintenance, and increasing demand for vibration sensors from emerging applications.

Accelerometers to hold largest share of Vibration Sensors Market during forecast period

Accelerometers are expected to account for the largest share of the Vibration Sensors Market during the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the increased use of accelerometers for collecting vibration monitoring data. Piezoelectric accelerometers are the most commonly used sensors in vibration monitoring applications. They are suitable for a wide band of frequencies, ranging from very low to very high frequencies. These accelerometers are also available in a wide variety of application-specific designs.

Energy and power industry to account for the largest share of Vibration Sensors Market during forecast period

The Energy and power industry is expected to account for the largest share of Vibration Sensors Market during forecast period. The power industry is facing challenges owing to the continuously increasing demand for power and the requirement to reduce distribution losses. This has led power generation companies to offer continuous power supply at low costs and monitor their processes for any unwanted changes. Hence, vibration sensors play a crucial role in the power sector.

Vibration Sensors Market in APAC to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period

Ongoing industrialization, growing adoption of predictive maintenance tools, and increasing competitive pressure on industries such as oil and gas, energy and power, chemicals, and automotive to achieve operational efficiency are fueling the growth of the Vibration Sensors Market in APAC. The expansion of manufacturing activities as a result of the shifting of production bases to APAC countries, such as China, India, and South Korea, with low labor costs, is driving the demand for vibration sensors in the region. However, the outbreak of the COVID-19 has significantly affected the manufacturing sector of APAC. As neighboring countries in the region are linked to one another through trade relations and supply chain, the entire region is affected by this pandemic.

Baker Hughes Company (US), TE Connectivity (Switzerland), SKF (Sweden), Honeywell International Inc. (US), Emerson Electric Co. (US), Robert Bosch (Germany), NXP Semiconductors (Switzerland) Omron Corp. (Japan), Rockwell Automation Inc. (US), National Instruments (US), Robert Bosch (Germany), Dytran Instruments, Inc. (US), KEYENCE Corp. (Japan), Fluke Corp. (US), Wilcoxon Sensing Technologies (US), PCB Piezotronics (US), and SPM instrument (Sweden), are among the major players in the Vibration Sensors Market.

