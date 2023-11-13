vHive Earns Frost & Sullivan's 2023 Enabling Technology Leadership Award for its Best-in-Class Asset Digitization Software Platform

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, vHive, a global market leader specializing in enterprise asset digitization, announced it has been recognized by Frost & Sullivan as a recipient of the 2023 Enabling Technology Leadership Award. This accolade recognizes vHive as a leading Digital Twins software solution provider for multiple industries, including telecom, renewable energy, and cranes, based on its years of technology innovation and proven success with enterprises worldwide.

vHive leverages cutting-edge technologies to deliver complete digital transformation of enterprise assets, enabling automated inspection, advanced analytics, simulation, and survey planning. With state-of-the-art artificial intelligence, a powerful digitization platform, autonomous data capture using proprietary Auto Discovery™ software, and a robust Digital Twin solution, the company provides customers with a comprehensive and reliable asset digitization solution that produces actionable insights, improves decision-making, maximizes productivity, and optimizes asset value.

"We're honored to have vHive's innovative technology recognized by Frost & Sullivan with this award" said Yariv Geller, CEO of vHive. "Since vHive's inception, our focus has been on providing a scalable enterprise solution that is easy to use. We view technology as a vehicle that enables anyone in the organization to perform otherwise impossibly complex tasks. By prioritizing a customer-centric approach and leveraging our development expertise, we deliver cutting-edge cloud-based solutions that create value for our customers."

According to Frost & Sullivan, vHive truly stands out from competitors based on its commitment to innovation and creativity, and its ability to launch new solutions with multiple applications and a far-reaching impact. The company pairs its technology focus with customer-centric values, thus earning a solid reputation in the asset digitization software platform market.

With its strong global customer base and dedication to continuous innovation, vHive aims to be the go-to solution for digitizing enterprise assets globally. Frost & Sullivan believes the company is well-positioned to drive the asset digitization space into its next growth phase, capturing market share and sustaining its leadership in the coming years.

About vHive

vHive is a global leader of Digital Twin software solutions. vHive accelerates enterprises' continuous digital transformation, enabling them to make better decisions based on accurate field data, analytics, and insights. vHive is a leading software solution that enables enterprises to deploy autonomous drone hives to digitize their field assets and operations. vHive is making an impact in a variety of industries by seeking to dramatically cut operational costs, generate new revenue opportunities and boost employee safety. Learn more at www.vHive.ai.

For media inquiries or further information, please contact:

Sharon Imber

CMO

sharon@vhive.ai