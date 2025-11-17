vHive Cracks the RF Interference Challenge for Fully Autonomous Telecom Tower Surveys

Delivering industry-first radio interference resiliency that makes the Matrice 4E truly autonomous

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- vHive , the global leader in infrastructure digitization solutions, announces exclusive support for performing autonomous tower surveys using the Matrice 4E, solving the interference challenge that has kept drone pilots from using this new drone in high radio-interference zones.

Electromagnetic interference around telecom towers has long been the Achilles' heel of drone surveys for tower digitization. Built-in Real-Time Kinematic Positioning (RTK) receivers like those on the Matrice 4E are required for high-precision data, but their sensitivity to interference frequently forces manual flights and site revisits, slowing down projects, reducing analytics quality, and raising costs when operators can least afford it. To date, vHive is the only provider to overcome these interference hurdles, this time for the DJI Matrice 4E, restoring seamless autonomy for telecom digitization surveys.

"Our customers know they can count on us to deliver automation that works at scale, even in the toughest environments,"

Tomer Daniel, CTO and Co-Founder at vHive.

At a time when TowerCos and Telecommunication operators strive to get better visibility into their asset portfolios, accelerate rollouts, and keep costs under control, interference has been a roadblock holding back automation required for scale. With this breakthrough, vHive once again clears the way forward, enabling tower operators to capture the full value of digital twins with unmatched resiliency.

Having already proven its effectiveness with other major models such as the Mavic 3E, vHive now applies the same breakthrough approach across additional models and invites drone manufacturers worldwide to collaborate in integrating this capability, enabling resilient autonomy for their fleets.

About vHive

vHive is a global leader in end-to-end digitization solutions, helping organizations unlock the full potential of their infrastructure assets with AI-driven insights. Its platform digitizes assets at scale to uncover new revenue opportunities, optimize efficiency, and enhance safety. Founded in 2016, vHive operates across five continents and 40+ countries, working with top-tier MNOs and leading TowerCos including Phoenix Tower International (PTI), Indara, SBA Communications, Cellnex, and Deutsche Funkturm.

