Veterinary Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market worth US$4.22 billion by 2030 with 8.0% CAGR | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Veterinary Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market, valued at US$2.66 billion in 2024, stood at US$2.87 billion in 2025 and is projected to advance at a resilient CAGR of 8.0% from 2025 to 2030, culminating in a forecasted valuation of US$4.22 billion by the end of the period. This market is expanding rapidly due to significant technological advancements in diagnostic platforms, including PCR, ELISA, and biosensor-based systems. These technologies provide faster turnaround times, improved sensitivity, and user-friendly formats, which facilitate their adoption in both clinical and field settings.

A primary driver of this growth is the increasing incidence of infectious diseases among both companion and livestock animals. Outbreaks of diseases such as avian influenza, foot-and-mouth disease, and bovine tuberculosis create a heightened demand for accurate diagnostic tools to prevent financial losses and ensure food safety.

The rising trend of pet ownership also contributes to market growth, as pet owners are increasingly investing in advanced veterinary care, including early disease detection. Supportive government initiatives and increased research and development spending by key industry players also play a vital role in driving the expansion of this market.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=221816584

Browse in-depth TOC on "Veterinary Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market"

699 - Tables

69 - Figures

547 - Pages

By product, In the veterinary infectious disease diagnostics market, the consumables segment held the largest market share in 2024. This dominance is primarily driven by the high and recurring demand for diagnostic test kits, reagents, and other consumable supplies used in routine testing for infectious diseases. Consumables are essential in reference laboratories, veterinary clinics, and point-of-care settings for conducting tests such as PCR, ELISA, lateral flow assays, and other molecular and immunodiagnostic procedures.

Unlike instruments, which are usually a one-time capital investment, consumables are utilized on a per-test basis, leading to continuous and increasing demand as testing volumes rise. The growing incidence of infectious diseases among animals, along with heightened awareness of the importance of early diagnosis and prevention, is significantly boosting the use of diagnostic consumables.

By technology, the molecular diagnostics segment is expected to be the fastest-growing area within the veterinary infectious disease diagnostics market due to its superior accuracy, sensitivity, and capability to detect pathogens at an early stage. Techniques such as polymerase chain reaction (PCR), real-time PCR (qPCR), and nucleic acid sequencing have become increasingly important for identifying infectious agents with high precision, even at low concentrations. A key factor driving this growth is the rising prevalence of complex and emerging infectious diseases in both companion and livestock animals, which require advanced and reliable detection methods. Molecular diagnostics provides faster turnaround times and greater specificity than conventional methods, allowing veterinarians to make quicker and more informed treatment decisions.

By geography, in 2024, North America led the veterinary infectious disease diagnostics market, supported by a developed healthcare system and major diagnostic companies. The region boasts advanced diagnostic infrastructure, including reference laboratories and specialized veterinary hospitals. High investment in pet healthcare emphasizes preventive diagnostics and early disease detection. Increased awareness, better insurance coverage, and higher disposable income encourage timely veterinary care among pet owners in the US and Canada. Government initiatives aimed at controlling zoonotic diseases further boost the demand for diagnostics, while a robust regulatory framework ensures quality products and quicker tech approvals.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=221816584

The prominent players in the veterinary infectious disease diagnostics market are IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (US), Zoetis Services LLC (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Virbac (France), bioMérieux (France), Antech Diagnostics, Inc. (US), Innovative Diagnostics (France), Neogen Corporation (US), INDICAL BIOSCIENCE GmbH (Germany), and Agrolabo S.p.A. (Italy).

IDEXX Laboratories Inc. (US):

IDEXX Laboratories Inc. is a global medical technology company focused on products and services for companion animals, livestock, poultry, dairy, and water testing. It operates through four segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water Quality Products, Livestock, Poultry and Dairy (LPD), and Others. The CAG segment includes diagnostic solutions and veterinary software, while the LPD segment offers diagnostic products for various farm animals. The company has sales offices in leading regions and markets its products in over 175 countries. In 2023, the CAG segment reported a revenue growth of 6.4%, driven by increased testing volumes and higher unit sales prices. In 2024, 5.6% of the total revenue was allocated to research and development.

Zoetis Services LLC (US):

Zoetis Services LLC focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing animal health products, including vaccines, medicines, diagnostics, and genetic tests for companion animals (like dogs and cats) and livestock (such as cattle and poultry). Operating in the US and internationally, it offers a range of product categories, including anti-infectives, vaccines, and diagnostics. Its immunodiagnostic products use tests like ELISA and rapid immune migration. With operations in 45 countries and products sold in over 100, the company has over 300 R&D programs and spent USD 686 million on expenses. In January 2024, it expanded its Vetscan Imagyst platform to include AI Urine Sediment analysis for diagnosing infections like UTIs.

For more information, Inquire Now!

Related Reports:

Companion Animal Diagnostics Market

Veterinary Reference Laboratory Market

Veterinary Diagnostics Market

Veterinary Vaccines Market

Vaccine Adjuvants Market

Get access to the latest updates on Veterinary Infectious Disease Diagnostics Companies and Veterinary Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Size

About MarketsandMarkets™:

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore™, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg