Vertical Lift Module Market Is Projected To Reach US$ 1,766.08 Million By 2031 at CAGR Of 9.7%; Amid Rising Demand For Automation & Space Optimization | The Insight Partners

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A new in-depth report by The Insight Partners provides a comprehensive vertical lift module market analysis, focusing on rising environmental concerns and increasing regulatory pressure as key driving factors. The report dives deep into the vertical lift module market size, emerging trends, profiles, industry players, and uncovers strategic opportunities shaping the industry landscape. With a spotlight on key segments and applications, the vertical lift module market report highlights the factors that will drive market momentum in the years ahead.

Engineered for Growth: Vertical Lift Module on Rapid Ascent

Valued at US$ 950.19 million in 2024. The market is projected to reach US$ 1,766.08 million by 2031, registering a strong CAGR of 9.7% (2025–2031). Advanced automation technologies—such as integrated robotics and intelligent inventory management systems—enable vertical lift modules to deliver high-density storage, rapid retrieval speeds, and optimized space utilization, making them essential for modern manufacturing, aerospace, and defense logistics operations.

Future opportunities lie in technological advancements, integration with advanced IoT analytics and automation, wider use of industrial robotics, and a strong focus on sustainability.

Growing E-Commerce & Omnichannel Retail Set to Shape Industry Outlook

Soaring Environmental Concerns and Increasing Regulatory Pressure Drive Vertical Lift Module Market Growth

The rising risks of climate change and stricter regulations around carbon footprint management are pushing companies to invest in energy-efficient and sustainable warehouse technologies. The compact and enclosed design of vertical lift modules (VLMs) supports environmental goals by reducing the need for lighting, heating, and cooling, higher needs in large, open warehouse spaces. VLMs improve energy usage and system efficiency through energy-efficient motors, regenerative drives that recycle energy, and smart modes that reduce power use when the system is idle.

This lower energy demand lowers carbon emissions and helps cut operational costs. These reduced emissions also reflect a company's sustainability efforts and improve performance ratings under well-known environmental standards such as LEED and BREEAM, which are gaining importance among investors, customers, and regulators. In addition to saving energy, VLMs reduce the need for large heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning (HVAC) systems by reducing human movement in the warehouse. In traditional setups, open doors, constant movement, and large spaces drive up HVAC energy use due to high personnel activity.

Rising Demand for Space Optimization in Industrial Facilities Propels Vertical Lift Module Market Growth

As real estate prices are rising and industrial space in urban areas is becoming harder to find, businesses are looking for smarter and better ways to store goods without needing more floor space. VLMs provide an efficient solution by using the full height of a building, offering up to 85% space savings over traditional shelving. This feature is useful in industries such as automotive, aerospace, and e-commerce, where high-density storage and quick access to items are essential. The small footprint of VLMs helps support lean manufacturing and just-in-time inventory systems, which are important for running efficient operations. As more companies focus on automation and smarter warehouse layouts, VLMs continue to witness high demand for saving space and boosting productivity.

Geographical Insights

The vertical lift module market report states that Europe led the market in 2024 with a major share of the total revenue. The region's focus on industrial automation and the rising cost of warehouse space has increased the demand for space-saving storage solutions. Strict labor regulations and an aging workforce drive the region's adoption of automated material handling systems. North America and the Asia Pacific followed closely, showing steady growth driven by commercial and military aviation developments.

The vertical lift module market forecast indicates that Asia Pacific is set to register a higher CAGR, driven by rapid industrialization, booming e-commerce, and increasing investments in automated warehouse infrastructure across China, India, and Southeast Asia. Growing labor costs and the push for operational efficiency drive the adoption of automated storage solutions in the region.

Market Segmentation

Based on delivery type, the market is bifurcated into single and dual-level delivery. The dual-level delivery segment held a larger vertical lift module market share in 2024. The segment dominated due to its ability to enhance picking by allowing simultaneous access to two trays.

share in 2024. The segment dominated due to its ability to enhance picking by allowing simultaneous access to two trays. As per storage type, the market is divided into non-refrigerated and refrigerated. The non-refrigerated segment captured a larger vertical lift module market share in 2024.

share in 2024. By end use, the market is segmented into automotive, e-commerce, semiconductor & electronics, metals & machinery, food & beverages, and others. The automotive segment captured the largest vertical lift module market share in 2024.

share in 2024. Per application, the vertical lift module market is categorized into fan case, combustion chamber outer case, turbine disc, rotors, and others. The combustion chamber outer case dominated the market in 2024.

Competitive Landscape and Major Developments

Key Players: SSI SCHAEFER Group, Bastian Solutions LLC, Daifuku Co Ltd, Kardex Holding AG, Mecalux SA, Modula GROUP, Autocrib Inc, Hänel Buro- und Lagersysteme, White Systems, and Weland Solutions are among the key companies operating in the market.

Trending Topics: Smart Warehousing, Industry 4.0 Integration, and Cold Chain Automation

Global Headlines in the Market Modula Expands Franklin, Ohio Facility with 170,000 Sq. Ft. Addition to Double Production Capacity SSI SCHAEFER Named General Contractor For Intralogistics Project Featuring Automated High-Bay Silo and SAP EWM Integration.



Conclusion

VLMs are a key part of modern automated storage and retrieval systems, offering benefits such as space-saving and improved operational efficiency. While VLMs have mainly been used in factories and warehouses, they are now being adopted in industries such as healthcare, aerospace, and e-commerce. The need for better inventory control, lower labor costs, and higher picking accuracy drives demand for VLMs. This demand continues to grow as more companies adopt Industry 4.0 solutions, increase warehouse automation, and invest in VLMs across the logistics and supply chains. The surging use of Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) in VLMs is expected to be a future trend shaping the market. However, high initial investment and ongoing costs limit growth in regions with high price sensitivity.

