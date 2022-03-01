Vertical Farming Market Size Worth $33.02 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global vertical farming market size is expected to reach USD 33.02 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 25.5% from 2022 to 2030. Increased use of Internet of Things (IoT) sensors for producing crops is likely to spur market demand over the forecast period.

Key Insights & Findings from the report:

The escalating production of biopharmaceutical products is anticipated to drive the market.

In terms of structure, the building-based segment is expected to register a significant CAGR of 27.8% over the projected period.

Based on offering, the climate control segment is expected to witness high growth over the forecast period as the growth of crops can be controlled by monitoring and adjusting the concentrations of minerals.

By growing mechanism, the aeroponics segment is expected to observe considerable growth over the forecast period as the aeroponics facilitate fast growth in plants (under normal conditions)

The North American regional market is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period owing to the expansion of small-scale, commercial vertical farms.

Vertical Farming Market Growth & Trends

Information obtained from the sensors is stored on the cloud and analyzed to perform the required actions. The growing automation in agriculture and increasing use of big data and predictive analytics for maximizing yields are also likely to drive the market.

Vertical farming is effective in ensuring stability in crop production and maintaining reliability even in adverse climatic conditions. It provides multiple benefits over the traditional farming technique, such as less use of water, the lesser need for agrochemicals, and low dependence on agricultural labor. Vertical farming makes use of metal reflectors and artificial lighting to maximize natural sunlight.

Genetically modified organisms and the environmental and health effects of pesticides and other non-natural substances that are used for increasing agricultural production have encouraged consumers to adopt organic foods. According to the Organic Trade Association, the U.S. organic industry sales increased by around 5% in 2019 owing to the increased investment in infrastructure and education. As per the Organic Foods Production Act of 1990, the handlers and growers of organic products need to comply with the regulations.

Artificial lighting helps in extending the hours of natural daylight, which further increases the health, growth rate, and yield of the plants. Artificial lighting such as high-pressure sodium lighting and LED lighting can extend the availability of crops (throughout a season). LED lighting systems produce a dual-band color spectrum and generate low heat. They are anticipated to witness significant growth over the forecast period.

A hydroponic system is a method of growing plants without soil. A hydroponic system eliminates the need for pesticides and artificial ripening agents and helps in producing nutritionally-rich vegetables. However, factors such as high initial investment and fewer crop varieties are likely to restrain the market growth.

Vertical Farming Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global vertical farming market based on structure, offering, growing mechanism, fruits, vegetables, & herbs, and region:

Vertical Farming Structure Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Shipping Container

Building-based

Vertical Farming Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Lighting

Hydroponic Components

Climate Control

Sensors

Vertical Farming Growing Mechanism Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Hydroponics

Aeroponics

Aquaponics

Vertical Farming Fruits, Vegetables, & Herbs Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017- 2030)

Tomato

Lettuce

Bell & Chili Peppers

Strawberry

Cucumber

Leafy Greens (excluding lettuce)

Herbs

Others

Vertical Farming Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

· North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Italy



Spain

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



Singapore



South Korea

South America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

List of Key Players of Vertical Farming Market

AeroFarms (U.S.)

Illumitex, Inc. (U.S.)

American Hydroponics (U.S.)

Agrilution GmbH

Brightfarms Inc.

Everlight Electronics Co., Ltd.

Freight Farms

GrowUp Urban Farms Ltd.

Green Sense Farms, LLC

Vertical Farm Systems

