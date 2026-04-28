Verosoft Partner PASI Expands Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central into Enterprise Energy and Mining with TAG Mobi EAM

From Mid-Market to Enterprise: How One Partner Scaled Business Central to 2,000+ Users in Energy & Mining

MONTRÉAL, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Verosoft, provider of enterprise asset management (EAM) solutions embedded in Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central, today announced that its Microsoft partner PASI has secured Semirara Mining and Power Corporation (SMPC) by extending Business Central with The Asset Guardian (TAG) Mobi EAM, demonstrating how BC can support enterprise‑scale asset‑intensive environments traditionally served by large ERP and EAM platforms.

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The rollout began with approximately 50 users to establish asset structures and maintenance processes, then scaled to 2,000+ users across TAG Mobi and Business Central, establishing a repeatable deployment model for partners targeting energy, mining, and other industrial sectors, with additional expansion planned across the SMPC.

"Business Central gave us a strong ERP foundation but extending it with TAG Mobi EAM allowed us to pursue opportunities we simply couldn't before," said Rene Santos, President and CEO of PASI. "It changed the size and type of customers we can realistically support, moving us from mid‑market projects into enterprise‑class deployments."

Why this matters for Microsoft partners

The project demonstrates how Microsoft partners can extend Business Central with industry solutions to support enterprise, asset-intensive requirements in sectors such as energy and mining, where large ERP and EAM platforms have traditionally been prevalent.

By adding TAG Mobi EAM to its offering, PASI was able to:

Address energy and mining maintenance requirements at enterprise scale

energy and mining maintenance requirements at enterprise scale Deliver EAM within the Microsoft ecosystem

EAM within the Microsoft ecosystem Extend Business Central beyond mid-market ERP scenarios

Business Central beyond mid-market ERP scenarios Establish a repeatable approach for complex industrial deployments

a repeatable approach for complex industrial deployments Move upmarket into industries historically considered out of reach for Business Central

Customer and operational context

SMPC is a vertically integrated energy and mining company operating open-pit coal mines on Semirara Island and coal-fired power plants in Calaca, Batangas, Philippines. With operations spanning mining, power generation, shipping, and infrastructure, SMPC required a scalable ERP-EAM platform capable of supporting maintenance execution and asset management across geographically remote and operationally complex environments, while maintaining a single Microsoft‑based core system.

Challenge: modernizing maintenance operations

SMPC is modernizing maintenance operations to support future expansion. Legacy systems required extensive customization and provided limited asset hierarchy support, creating challenges in standardizing preventive maintenance across mining fleets, power plants, and marine assets. Leadership also mandated a move away from paper-based processes to a cloud-first, standardized platform capable of scaling from an initial rollout to broad adoption while maintaining control, auditability, and performance.

"From the start, it was clear SMPC needed a full enterprise asset management platform, not a lightweight CMMS," added Santos.

Solution delivered: Business Central extended with TAG Mobi EAM

PASI delivered a Microsoft-based solution combining Business Central with TAG Mobi EAM. The deployment included solutions for both the mine site and power plants, with modules supporting health and safety workflows, advanced resource management, fleet maintenance, and complex asset hierarchies, while keeping all core ERP data, financials, and master records inside Business Central. Implementation began in December 2025, supported by on-site collaboration between PASI and Verosoft specialists.

Outcomes

The deployment supported SMPC's maintenance and asset management objectives across operations, including:

Improved preventive maintenance across mining, power production, electricity distribution, and marine operations

Increased visibility into asset lifecycle costs from acquisition through maintenance and decommissioning

Progression from pilot to full deployment across all extraction sites and power plants in five months

in five months Completion of a second deployment wave in one month through joint PASI and Verosoft efforts

Expanded capability coverage for fleet and vessels

"Our role is to act as an advisor," said Santos. "We start by understanding the customer's operational reality, then assemble the right solution around Business Central. TAG Mobi EAM allowed us to deliver enterprise asset management without over-customizing, while staying aligned with Microsoft."

Scaling from ~50 to 2,000+ users positions this project as a significant milestone for the Business Central ecosystem in energy and mining.

About Verosoft

Proudly Canadian, Verosoft is a global software company dedicated to helping asset-intensive businesses achieve operational excellence through intuitive, intelligent solutions. Its flagship product, The Asset Guardian (TAG) Mobi EAM, empowers organizations to manage, maintain, and optimize physical assets across key sectors such as manufacturing, facility management, renewable energy, mining, and power generation. Learn more at verosoftdesign.com.

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