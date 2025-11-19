Verosoft Launches mobiMentor AI, the First Agentic AI Designed to Get Real Maintenance Work Done

Voice-driven execution, intelligent automation, and maintenance-trained agents bring a new level of productivity to industrial sectors.

MONTREAL, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Verosoft, a global leader in Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) solutions built on Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central, today announced the launch of mobiMentor AI, the first Agentic AI ecosystem purpose-built to handle real maintenance work, not just answer questions.

Maintenance teams today face shrinking labor pools, increasing equipment complexity, and growing pressure to improve uptime with fewer resources. Much of their day is still consumed by admin tasks. mobiMentor AI introduces a new category of technology for the industrial sector: AI that takes action on behalf of the user.

"Technicians spend too much time fighting the system instead of fixing the equipment," said Alexis Turgeon, Director of Innovation at Verosoft. "mobiMentor AI acts as an operational partner. If a technician says, 'Close this work order' or 'Create a work request for that pump,' the system simply does it. It turns natural language into real, completed work. This is the future of maintenance, and it puts time back where it matters."

Bringing Agentic AI to the Shop Floor

Agentic AI surpasses chatbots by enabling systems to execute tasks autonomously. mobiMentor AI applies this capability directly to maintenance and asset management operations, combining five core capabilities:

AI that takes action

Automates updates, generates work orders, creates reports, and completes tasks directly inside TAG Mobi and Business Central.

AI that understands maintenance

Specialized agents trained on real EAM and reliability data, offering contextually relevant insights and recommendations.

AI that adapts in real time

Adjusts its responses based on asset history, condition, environment, and operational context.

No-code workflow automation

Maintenance managers can build and customize AI-powered workflows without technical skills, accelerating continuous improvement.

Voice-enabled execution

Technicians can retrieve information, update records, and trigger workflows hands-free, reducing administrative load during field work.

Trust, Transparency, and Control at Every Step

Industrial organizations require AI they can control. mobiMentor AI was engineered with strict safeguards:

Zero data retention by default , ensuring proprietary information is never stored or reused

Human-in-the-loop approvals to confirm, revise, or reject suggested actions

Purpose-built training data, derived from real-world maintenance and EAM scenarios

, derived from real-world maintenance and EAM scenarios Clear auditability, allowing leaders to verify actions and workflows triggered by AI

A Strategic Advantage for Microsoft Partners and Customers

Fully integrated with The Asset Guardian (TAG) Mobi, embedded in Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central, mobiMentor AI brings intelligent automation beyond the maintenance module to support connected operations. This allows Microsoft partners to deploy tailored, action-oriented AI systems that complement their existing BC implementations.

"Our commitment is to help organizations scale expertise, increase wrench time, and reduce operational costs," said Martin Turgeon, President of Verosoft. "By combining natural language with action-driven intelligence, mobiMentor AI strengthens resilience on the shop floor and gives teams a practical, immediate edge."

Learn more at verosoftdesign.com/features/mobimentor-ai

About Verosoft

Proudly Canadian, Verosoft is a global software company dedicated to helping asset-intensive organizations achieve operational excellence through intuitive, intelligent solutions. Its flagship product, The Asset Guardian (TAG) Mobi EAM, empowers organizations to manage, maintain, and optimize physical assets across various industries, including manufacturing, facility management, renewable energy, transportation, and more. Visit verosoftdesign.com for details.

