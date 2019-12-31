Venus Omni - The Most Comprehensive Health Check Package for Swedish Women

- Citikliniken Labs develops an all-encompassing healthcare package for women to stay healthy

- Citikliniken Labs develops a comprehensive health check, specifically tailored to the female physiology, to provide women who want to have full control over their health and well-being with a detailed overview of their health status

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Swedish healthcare provider, Citikliniken Labs, is now offering their female patients a comprehensive health check, aptly named Venus Omni. The check involves everything from blood testing and analysis to consultation with a certified medical professional, diagnosis, treatment if necessary, health, fitness, and nutrition advice, as well as regular follow-ups.

The rapid pace of our lives and the level of stress we're all exposed to daily can take a toll on our health and overall well-being. Despite that, we only ever visit a doctor when illness overtakes us. Simultaneously, however, we're well-aware that routine health checks and prevention, aside from a healthy diet and exercise are the keys to good health.

In an attempt to facilitate healthcare in today's fast-paced world, Citikliniken Labs has come up with a perfect solution. Namely, with the introduction of the Venus Omni healthcare package, Citikliniken Labs allows Swedish women to quickly and conveniently order a full health check online.

Citikliniken works with accredited laboratories, such as Karolinska Universtetslaboratoriet and Unilabs, across the country and offers over a hundred receptions in different areas. In other words, upon ordering a health check, patients can visit the nearest laboratory to provide a blood sample. After that, the laboratory takes over, and the patient's job is practically done. There's no waiting in line or spending an entire day visiting half a dozen medical facilities.

The Venus Omni package includes the analysis of over 30 health markers, including everything from the patient's metabolism and cardiovascular health to liver and kidney functions and hormones. Apart from providing a detailed overview of the patient's current health status, Citikliniken Labs also provides a consultation with a medical professional with a comprehensive assessment of the analysis and a baseline for lifestyle changes. Patients are able to access the results online at any time, as well as get a diagnosis and treatment when necessary and schedule follow-ups.

The package is available for both individuals and companies who want to take good care of their employees' health. Apart from this specific health package, Citikliniken offers health checks for men, fitness checks for trainers and active individuals, as well as particular health checks.

CONTACT:

Isabella Svensson

Vice President, QA

isabella.svensson@citiklinikenlabs.com

Roger Svensson

CEO, PhD

roger.svensson@citiklinikenlabs.com



