Vention Simplifies Automation Purchasing with Expanded Marketplace -- a Fully Integrated Hardware Ecosystem

With over 5 million parts sold, Vention Marketplace now features more than 2,200 fully compatible, plug-and-play components direct from Vention or 40 certified partners.

Users can shop 33 robots from six brands, 100+ end-of-arm tools, 200+ structural, mounting, and fastener components; 70+ controls, motors, and actuators; 50+ conveyors and material handling parts, 25+ safety devices, and more.

Trusted partner brands, with components certified for compatibility, include ABB, FANUC, Keyence, OnRobot, Schunk, Universal Robots, Zimmer Group, and more.

Vention offers the world's only full-stack software and hardware platform for designing, automating, deploying, and operating automation systems with seamless compatibility.

95% of Vention Marketplace orders ship within two weeks.

New product additions to the Marketplace will be showcased Feb. 4-6 at the ATX West automation trade show in Anaheim, California , alongside Vention's MachineBuilder™ software and automation systems.

MONTREAL, Feb. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vention, creator of the world's only full-stack software and hardware automation platform, has upgraded its popular online Marketplace with an expanded catalog and enhanced user experience—making it faster and easier to find and integrate plug-and-play automation hardware.

Vention Marketplace has doubled the number of partners offering automation and manufacturing components in its popular, fully compatible online store.

Products offered in Vention Marketplace are either designed and manufactured by Vention or curated and certified by Vention for seamless, plug-and-play compatibility. The number of partners providing compatible components in the marketplace has recently doubled, with 200+ partner products now offered.

First launched in 2019, Vention Marketplace features 25 product categories. New easy-compare tools, navigation enhancements, and more transparent pricing and shipping times have also been added. A complete list of Vention Marketplace partners can be viewed at Vention.io/marketplace .

"Vention Marketplace is already one of the most popular online automation stores, and today, we're making it even better thanks to a growing number of well-known partners," said Etienne Lacroix, Founder and CEO of Vention. "With this expansion and update, we're making it easier than ever for businesses to find, purchase, and integrate compatible automation components quickly and efficiently."

All products offered in Marketplace are also available in Vention's free, drag-and-drop MachineBuilder™ software, where users can design a digital twin, program and test its functionality, and easily order and deploy a system. More than 63,000 designs were created by users in 2024.

Finding compatible automation parts just got easier

Buying automation components can be fairly challenging for manufacturers, and their purchasing professionals, as they need to evaluate compatibility and integrate parts into complex factory ecosystems.

Vention's Marketplace was designed to eliminate integration hassles with a plug-and-play ecosystem that increases success rates. Vention continues to certify components from automation partners for seamless compatibility with its increasingly popular hardware ecosystem.

A new campaign for Vention Marketplace – "Everything is compatible here." – showcases the ease of use for engineers, purchasing, and other manufacturing professionals.

Discover Vention at ATX West 2025

Attendees at ATX West in Anaheim will have the chance to evaluate the Vention Marketplace ecosystem firsthand in Booth No. 4805 and see Vention's broader offerings, including turnkey and customizable robot work cells.

The Vention booth will feature:

MachineBuilder™ drag-and-drop design software – Get started automating with this popular, cloud-based software for designing a digital twin. See how easy it is to seamlessly program and test your design before deploying a physical twin.

– Get started automating with this popular, cloud-based software for designing a digital twin. See how easy it is to seamlessly program and test your design before deploying a physical twin. Rapid Series Palletizer – a compact, turnkey palletizing solution that includes a FANUC CRX-25 robot arm and pallet configurator software.

– a compact, turnkey palletizing solution that includes a FANUC CRX-25 robot arm and pallet configurator software. 7th Axis Range Extender – a versatile solution that extends the range of any robot arm for a wide range of applications. Featuring a Universal Robots UR10 robot arm and MachineLogic™ software for programming robots.

About Vention

Vention is leading the future of industrial automation by enabling businesses of all sizes to adopt automation faster than ever—boosting productivity, cutting costs, and driving scalable growth. With its free, drag-and-drop MachineBuilder™ software and proprietary One-Factory™ plug-and-play hardware ecosystem, Vention delivers unmatched speed and simplicity. This powerful, full-stack automation platform empowers businesses to design, automate, deploy, and operate turnkey or custom automation solutions in just days. Vention's 4,000+ customers across five continents cite exceptional technology and customer experience as a key reason they join the Vention community. Visit Vention.io to learn more.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2612108/Vention_Inc__Vention_Simplifies_Automation_Purchasing_with_Expan.jpg