Vention Introduces GRIIP™: A Generalized Physical AI Pipeline for Manufacturing Automation

Vention launches GRIIP (Generalized Robotic Industrial Intelligence Pipeline), a new end-to-end physical AI pipeline for industrial automation

The generalized AI pipeline demonstrated consistent, reliable pick performance, sustaining autonomous 24/7 lights-out production over three months while maintaining a throughput of up to five parts per minute

GRIIP delivers a continuously evolving end-to-end pipeline spanning scene digitalization, object segmentation, pose estimation, grasp selection, and collision-free motion planning, powered by state-of-the-art foundation models from industry leaders such as NVIDIA

The architecture provides adaptive, robust performance with ultra-high generalization across part shapes, surface textures, colors, lighting conditions, and manufacturing environments

GRIIP enables out-of-the-box operation with no training data, supporting CAD-to-pick setup in just 15 minutes and full robot cell deployment in under two days

A single generalized platform that scales across bin picking, machine tending, kitting and other common manufacturing applications, without task-specific programming

MONTREAL, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vention, the company behind the AI-powered software and hardware platform for automation and robotics, today announced the launch of GRIIP (Generalized Robotic Industrial Intelligence Pipeline), an end-to-end physical AI pipeline that enables deployment of autonomous robot cells in highly unstructured manufacturing environments. GRIIP represents a fundamental shift from task-specific robotics to generalized intelligence that scales across applications.

The GRIIP Pipeline: End-to-End Intelligence

Vention Introduces GRIIP™️: Generalized Physical AI for Manufacturing

GRIIP delivers a unified pipeline from perception to motion by integrating Vention's proprietary models with NVIDIA Isaac open models, specifically NVIDIA FoundationStereo for stereo matching, and NVIDIA FoundationPose for pose estimation. The pipeline automatically handles scene digitalization and calibration, object detection and segmentation, 6DOF pose estimation, grasp point evaluation, and collision-free path planning, adapting to actual conditions without manual configuration.

The architecture continuously evolves by leveraging the latest physical AI models, improving performance over time without hardware upgrades or manual intervention. Users can update their AI stack via over-the-air updates through MachineMotion AI either via WiFi or built-in LTE connectivity.

Production-Ready Performance and Proven Reliability

GRIIP delivers production-grade results with validated performance:

Consistently reliable pick performance in 24/7 lights-out operation over three months

Cycle times up to five parts per minute are maintained without degradation

Sub-millimeter pose estimation accuracy

CAD-to-pick setup in 15 minutes, with full deployment in under two days

Adaptive performance across part geometries and material properties, including surface texture, transparency, and environmental variation

Unlike previous generation physical AI models, GRIIP maintains peak performance throughout operation without degrading

The physical AI pipeline works out of the box with no training data or custom datasets, enabling manufacturers to deploy new robot cells and add new parts without programming

Scaling Automation Beyond Single Tasks

GRIIP deploys the same technology across multiple tasks and use cases within a factory, including bin picking, machine tending, conveyor pick-and-place, kitting, depalletizing, and sanding. Running on Vention's MachineMotion AI controller, powered by NVIDIA Jetson, GRIIP can convert existing traditionally programmed robotic applications to autonomous operations. This enables faster project delivery, higher ROI, and a clear upgrade path for automation infrastructure.

Availability and Enterprise Adoption

Vention is currently scaling its client demonstration program, working with enterprise clients evaluating the technology for deployment in 2026. For technical information or to schedule a demonstration, visit https://vention.io/physical-ai-pipeline .

About Vention

Vention is leading the future of industrial automation with the world's only AI-powered full-stack platform, unifying hardware, software, and physical AI into one seamless experience. With over 25,000 machines deployed worldwide and a community of more than 4,000 factories, Vention enables businesses to design, program, deploy, and operate turnkey or custom automation solutions in just days. Through Zero-Shot Automation™, Vention brings together intelligent software and modular hardware to deliver automation that works right the first time.

Visit Vention.com to learn more.

