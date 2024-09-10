Vention and ABB collaborate to bring cobot automation to small and medium manufacturers

The cloud robotics company welcomes ABB as part of its Manufacturing Automation Platform.

MONTREAL, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vention, the company behind the cloud-based Manufacturing Automation Platform (MAP), is proud to announce its collaboration with ABB Robotics, confirming the compatibility between the Vention Manufacturing Automation Platform and ABB GoFa™ cobot family. Clients of Vention and ABB will benefit from seamless integration between both the company's technology, from the design stage of robotic cells, up to their operations on the factory floor.

Vention Logo

As part of the Vention ecosystem, ABB will gain access to a broader range of DIY automation clients, while Vention will enhance its offerings with ABB's robotics solutions. The mutually beneficial relationship will expand market reach and innovation for both companies.

Enhanced Automation Capabilities with ABB GoFa™ CRB15000 Series

The ABB GoFa™ robots, now available on the Vention marketplace, provide manufacturers with proven cobots with payload ranging from 5 kg, 10 kg, and 12 kg. Renowned for their safety, ease of use, and performance, ABB GoFa™ robots are designed to work alongside humans in various applications, from assembly, and welding, to material handling and inspection.

ABB GoFa™ robots, enhanced by the power of Vention Manufacturing Automation Platform

ABB GoFa™ robots are now compatible with the entire Vention platform, including MachineBuilder (design), MachineLogic (robot programming), MachineAnalytics (operations monitoring & data) and Remote Support (on-demand support). Such compatibility will provide ABB clients with one of the most intuitive user experiences, from design to operations of robot cells.

In addition, the ABB GoFa™ robots will be available later in 2025 for Vention's innovative Rapid Series application line.

Quotes from Leadership:

Vention

"We are thrilled to welcome ABB to the Vention ecosystem. ABB and Vention have a multi-year track record of collaboration across Europe and North America spanning multiple business areas from Electrification to Robotics and Discrete Automation. This collaboration enhances our ability to provide democratized and powerful automation solutions" says Etienne Lacroix, founder and chief executive officer, Vention.

ABB Robotics

"Partnering with Vention represents a significant step forward for both companies. This collaboration combines ABB's advanced cobot portfolio with Vention's expertise in application design and deployment. By merging our hardware and software capabilities, we are making robotic automation more accessible and easier to integrate for businesses of all sizes. Our joint efforts will address key industry trends and help companies improve their operations, making workplaces safer and more efficient," says Andrea Cassoni, Head of Collaborative Robotics, ABB Robotics.

About Vention

Vention helps some of the most innovative manufacturers automate their production floors in just a few days through a democratized user experience. Vention's digital Manufacturing Automation Platform allows clients to design, automate, deploy, and operate automated equipment directly from their web browsers. Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, with an office in Berlin, Vention's 300 employees serve 4,000+ customers on five continents and 25 manufacturing industries.

For more information, visit vention.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

*MachineMotion, MachineLogic, MachineCloud, and Vention are trademarks of Vention Inc.

About ABB Robotics

ABB (ABBN: SIX Swiss Ex) ABB is a technology leader in electrification and automation, enabling a more sustainable and resource-efficient future. The company's solutions connect engineering know-how and software to optimize how things are manufactured, moved, powered and operated. Building on over 140 years of excellence, ABB's more than 105,000 employees are committed to driving innovations that accelerate industrial transformation. www.abb.com

ABB Robotics & Discrete Automation as one of the world's leading robotics and machine automation suppliers, is the only company with a comprehensive and integrated portfolio covering robots, Autonomous Mobile Robots and machine automation solutions, designed and orchestrated by our value-creating software. We help companies of all sizes and sectors - from automotive to electronics and logistics – become more resilient, flexible and efficient. ABB Robotics & Discrete Automation supports customers in the transition towards the connected and collaborative factory of the future. The business area employs approximately 11,000 people at over 100 locations in approximately 53 countries. go.abb/robotics

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2501182/Vention_Inc__Vention_and_ABB_collaborate_to_bring_cobot_automati.jpg