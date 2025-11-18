Velico Announces Major Expansion of Manufacturing and Supply Chain Operations

BEVERLY, Mass., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Velico announced a significant expansion of its manufacturing and supply chain operations to meet growing demand for its FrontlineODP™ Spray Dried Plasma Manufacturing System.

Velico's Plasma Drying Chamber is the key consumable when creating FrontlineODP™ Spray Dried Plasma.

The FrontlineODP™ System is designed to allow military and civilian blood centers to produce their own dried plasma from liquid donor plasma in just 30 minutes. Dried plasma is stored in an ultra-lightweight plastic bag with a shelf life of up to two years, ensuring long-term stability and ease of deployment. The product rehydrates at the point of injury in under three minutes to allow immediate, life-saving care for bleeding patients.

The FrontlineODP™ decentralized manufacturing model envisions a global network of hundreds of blood centers, each capable of drying tens of thousands of plasma units annually. Planned adoption by leading military and civilian blood centers is accelerating across North America, Europe, and the Indo-Pacific. The combined production from installed and contracted FrontlineODP™ manufacturing systems is already expected to exceed 100,000 units per year.

To meet demand, Velico is finalizing plans for new production facilities dedicated to manufacturing FrontlineODP™ consumables for the European and Indo-Pacific markets. Each fully automated, world-class facility will manufacture up to 250,000 units annually. Combined with two U.S. facilities, Velico's total manufacturing capacity would support production of nearly one million units of spray dried plasma per year.

"For years, Velico has invested heavily in research and development to deliver mass availability of life-saving dried plasma," said Richard Meehan, President & CEO of Velico. "As global adoption accelerates, we are scaling our manufacturing capabilities to meet unprecedented demand and help reduce deaths from hemorrhage worldwide."

Andrew Racicot, Velico's recently appointed Vice President of Manufacturing, added:

"Expanding our global manufacturing footprint strengthens Velico's ability to deliver with efficiency, consistency, and quality, ensuring life-saving plasma is available when and where it's needed most."

CAUTION: Investigational device. Limited by Federal (or US) law to investigational use.

The FrontlineODP™ Spray Dried Plasma System has not received regulatory approval for any indication. Regulatory requirements of individual countries and regions will determine approval, clearance, or market availability.

Velico's development program has been funded in whole or in part with federal funds from the Department of Health and Human Services; Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response; Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, under contract number 75A50121C00059.

About Velico

Velico is a private US medical technology company, committed to the mission of eliminating preventable death from bleeding. Headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts, USA. Velico personnel have substantial expertise and experience in transfusion medicine and medical device development. In support of its mission, Velico is developing partnerships with civilian, government and military blood center leadership, trauma surgeons, emergency medical physicians, military medics and first responders worldwide.

