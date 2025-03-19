BEVERLY, Mass., March 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 19th March, Velico is pleased to announce that Our Blood Institute (OBI), the nation's sixth-largest independent blood center, will participate in Velico's Blood Center Education Program (BCEP). BCEP is a collaborative program which provides strategic blood system partners the opportunity to get hands on experience with the FrontlineODP™ (On Demand Plasma) system for spray drying plasma. OBI will evaluate the potential integration of the system into blood component production operations and provide critical feedback on the commissioning and operational aspects of the system.

Our Blood Institute Joins Velico’s Blood Center Education Program

"This partnership underscores a shared commitment to innovation, education, and improved emergency preparedness in the critical field of prehospital blood transfusion. Velico's point of injury, Frontline ODP ™ is expected to add resiliency to the US blood supply and be a life-saving addition to the emergency medical services patient toolkit." Richard Meehan, President, and CEO, Velico.

Dr. John Armitage, president and CEO of Our Blood Institute, added, "Saving lives is the core of our mission at OBI. We understand that 'every second counts' when treating heavily bleeding patients. We are honored to help advance this groundbreaking technology, which has the potential to transform emergency medical response for EMS agencies, the military and others who save lives in the field before hospital care is accessible."

About FrontlineODP™

Preventable death from hemorrhage following trauma is a global concern which has been targeted by trauma surgeons, emergency medical providers, mass casualty planners, the military and national governments as a top priority. Velico is laser focused on developing the Frontline ODP™ technology in support of this call to action.

FrontlineODP™ is stored in a flexible plastic bag, it can be rehydrated with 200 ml of sterile water for injection (SWFI), becoming ready for transfusion in approximately 2½ minutes. Unlike conventional plasma products that require refrigeration, FrontlineODP™ can be stored at room temperature, extending its availability in challenging environments including hospital emergency rooms, rural medical care facilities, prehospital transfusion by emergency medical first responders and the military.

FrontlineODP™ is intended for use in the management of medical and traumatic hemorrhage where conventional plasma is unavailable or impractical for use.

Investigational device. Limited by Federal (or US) law to investigational use.

The FrontlineODP™ System is currently under investigation and has not received FDA approval for any indication.

Velico's development program has been funded in whole or in part with federal funds from the Department of Health and Human Services; Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response; Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, under contract number 75A50121C00059.

About Velico:

Velico is a private US medical technology company, committed to the mission of eliminating preventable death from bleeding. Headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts, USA. Velico personnel have substantial expertise and experience in transfusion medicine and medical device development. In support of its mission, Velico is developing partnerships with civilian, government and military blood center leadership, trauma surgeons, emergency medical physicians, military medics and first responders worldwide. For more information visit www.veli.co

About Our Blood Institute

Our Blood Institute is the sixth-largest independent blood center in the nation, with 17 donor centers in Oklahoma, Arkansas and Texas. OBI is the nonprofit provider for patients at more than 240 hospitals, medical facilities and air ambulances across all three states.

OBI has 10 donor centers in Oklahoma and provides more than 95 percent of the state's blood supply to more than 160 hospitals, medical facilities and air ambulances.

For more information visit ourbloodinstitute.org

