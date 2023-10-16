Vegan Diet Awareness Drives Meat Substitutes Market to US$67.9 Billion by 2033 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Intensive Animal Husbandry Has Come Under Fire From Some Social Groups For Having Detrimental Consequences On Animal Welfare, Which Is What Is Driving The Current Market. Explore More with the FMI Team!

NEWARK, Del., Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The meat substitutes market is poised to record a healthy CAGR of 23.0%. In 2033, the market is expected to be worth approximately US$ 8.5 billion. Global demand for meat substitutes is expected to rise at a yearly growth rate of 5.0% Y-o-Y to US$ 67.9 billion in 2033

Globally, consumer food choices are changing dramatically. More people realize the importance of maintaining a healthy lifestyle and consuming protein in moderation.

As a result, consumers are taking a proactive approach and increasing their protein intake to guarantee that they remain fit and healthy for a long time. They are changing their eating habits and including plant-based protein sources. This results in the growth of the meat substitutes market trends.

Alternative proteins, including meat substitutes, are becoming increasingly popular in this area. Consumers are becoming gradually concerned and aware of the harmful environmental impact on animal farms.

As a result, people are adopting vegetarian or flexitarian diets to eliminate or minimize meat consumption and indirectly reduce carbon emissions. The demand for meat substitutes, a sustainable, environmentally friendly alternative to meat, is predicted to grow significantly.

Meat Substitutes' Complex Manufacturing Processes and High Product Prices Inhibiting Market Expansion

The color of the flesh is one of the main characteristics that are challenging to replicate in plant-based meat substitutes. While cooked, the goods that include textured vegetable proteins may also change color.

Color is one of the key factors consumers consider when purchasing; any modification can have a major impact on how frequently they choose to buy the product. Aside from color, one of the most difficult aspects of producing them is the flavor of the meat. These factors result in the inhibition of the meat substitute market growth.

The production of meat substitutes made from plants is a highly complex procedure. Plant-based meat replacements, for example, go through extensive processing during manufacturing. Manufacturers employ batch production processes since multiple ingredients are utilized to make the final product. This raises the overall cost of producing plant-based meat.

Asia Pacific Meat Substitute Market Outlook

The middle-class population of Asia Pacific has more disposable money due to industrialization. This has increased consumer demand for nutritious, high-quality, and protein-rich food items. As consumer eating habits change, more people are cutting meat out of their diets.

As a result, the demand for meat substitutes is expected to increase in Asia Pacific. It also prepares the way for a considerable and continuous increase in the meat substitutes market share throughout the Asia Pacific due to rising consumer concerns over health and sustainability.

Meat Substitute Market: Regional Outlook

Countries HCAGR CAGR 2033 The United States Meat Substitute Market 18.80 % 22.30 % India Meat Substitute Market 20.50 % 25.90 % China Meat Substitute Market 24.50 % 26.10 % Japan Meat Substitute Market 20.30 % 25.60 % South Korea Meat Substitute Market 15.30 % 21.10 %

Key Takeaways

During the projected period, the source category's plant-based pork sector may record a CAGR of 24%.

In the product type category, the patties section is expected to record a CAGR of 20.5% from 2023 to 2033.

Over the projection period, the United States meat substitutes market is expected to record a CAGR of 22.3%, reaching US$ 16.6 billion in 2033.

meat substitutes market is expected to record a CAGR of 22.3%, reaching in 2033. According to estimations, the meat substitutes market in South Korea is expected to record a CAGR of 21.1% during the projected period and reach US$ 477.7 million in 2033.

is expected to record a CAGR of 21.1% during the projected period and reach in 2033. Over the forecast period, the meat substitutes market in China is expected to register a CAGR of 26.1%, reaching US$ 3.8 billion in 2033.

is expected to register a CAGR of 26.1%, reaching in 2033. Over the projected period, it is predicted that the market in Japan is anticipated to record a CAGR of 25.6%, reaching US$ 2 billion in 2033

is anticipated to record a CAGR of 25.6%, reaching in 2033 The market in India is anticipated to expand gradually throughout the projection period, recording a CAGR of 25.9%, reaching US$ 2.5 billion in 2033.

"The meat substitutes industry is experiencing significant growth and transformation," says Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.). "The increasing demand for plant-based and alternative protein sources is reshaping this sector, offering a wide range of innovative and sustainable products to cater to changing consumer dietary preferences."

Competitive Landscape

The global meat substitutes market is semi-consolidated, with several well-known firms and emerging meat substitutes manufacturers operating in various nations throughout the world. Beyond Meat, Impossible Foods, Kellogg's, Tyson Foods, and JBS SA are some of the leading global market players.

Consumers are also eager to try new food products that are both healthful and environmentally sustainable. This resulted in higher sales as well as a chance for future expansion.

Recent Development

Introduction - Impossible Foods Inc

Impossible Foods Inc. increased its foothold internationally in May 2021 by introducing its plant-based burger in New Zealand and Australia. This growth is a component of the company's objective to provide delectable and environmentally friendly food options in many markets across various countries.

About the Author:

Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has 7+ years of management consulting experience. She advises industry leaders and explores off-the-eye opportunities and challenges. She puts processes and operating models in place to support their business objectives.

She has exceptional analytical skills and often brings thought leadership to the table.

Nandini has vast functional expertise in key niches, including but not limited to food ingredients, nutrition & health solutions, animal nutrition, and marine nutrients. She is also well-versed in the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, retail, and chemical sectors, where she advises market participants to develop methodologies and strategies that deliver results.

Her core expertise lies in corporate growth strategy, sales and marketing effectiveness, acquisitions, post-merger integration, and cost reduction. Nandini has an MBA in Finance from MIT School of Business. She also holds a Bachelor's in Electrical Engineering from Nagpur University, India.

Nandini has authored several publications, and quoted in journals including Beverage Industry, Bloomberg, and Wine Industry Advisor.

