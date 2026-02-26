Edible Nuts Market Forecast: Global Revenue to Reach USD 236.1 Billion by 2036, Says Future Market Insights

Almonds lead product demand, store-based retailing retains dominance, and value-added formats reshape buying patterns across retail and foodservice

NEWARK, Del., Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Future Market Insights (FMI) indicates the global edible nuts market is poised for sustained expansion as consumers increase intake of nutrient-rich foods and food brands scale plant-based protein offerings. The market is valued at USD 110.4 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 236.1 billion by 2036, advancing at a CAGR of 7.9% over the forecast period.

Edible nuts — including almonds, cashews, walnuts, pistachios, hazelnuts, peanuts, and pecans — hold a central role in everyday diets due to their protein, healthy fats, fiber, and micronutrient content. Growth through 2036 reflects stronger consumer recognition of nuts as core dietary ingredients, alongside wider integration across packaged foods, foodservice menus, and dairy-alternative product lines.

Quick Stats: Edible Nuts Market

Market Value (2026): USD 110.4 billion

USD 110.4 billion Forecast Value (2036): USD 236.1 billion

USD 236.1 billion Forecast CAGR (2026 to 2036): 7.9%

7.9% Leading Segment in Global Demand: Store-Based Retailing ( 75% share)

Store-Based Retailing ( share) Key Growth Regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific Top Key Players: Archer Daniels Midland Company, Diamond Foods Inc., Olam International Ltd., Blue Diamond Growers, Mariani Nut Company, Select Harvests Limited, Durak Findik, Grower Direct Nut Co. Ltd., Sun-Maid Growers of California, Hines Nut Company, John B. Sanfilippo and Son, Borges Agricultural and Industrial Nuts, The Wonderful Company LLC, Germack Pistachio Company, Nichols Farms, Setton Pistachio of Terra Bella Inc.

Download Free Edible Nuts Report Sample: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/edible-nuts-market

Market Momentum: Snacking, Packaged Foods, and Dairy Alternatives Expand Nut Demand

A large share of edible nut consumption is being driven by snacking, supported by preference for convenient, ready-to-eat foods positioned around perceived health benefits. Across households and on-the-go routines, nuts are increasingly chosen for their nutrient density and flexibility as a stand-alone snack or ingredient base.

Food manufacturers continue to push nuts deeper into value-added categories. Bakery, confectionery, breakfast cereals, and snack bars rely on nuts as essential ingredients, while dairy alternative products use nuts as the base for beverages, spreads, and desserts. This broadening end-use footprint is helping stabilize long-term demand beyond traditional seasonal consumption.

Retail availability is also expanding. Supermarkets, specialty stores, and online platforms strengthen brand reach, while packaging innovation emphasizes portion control, resealable packs, and single-serve formats aligned with modern consumption habits. Premium varieties, flavored assortments, and roasted products remain key levers for differentiation.

Market Key Takeaways (2026 to 2036)

Metric Value Market Value (2026) USD 110.4 billion Market Forecast Value (2036) USD 236.1 billion Forecast CAGR (2026 to 2036) 7.9 %

How the Edible Nuts Market Is Segmented

FMI notes the edible nuts market is segmented by product type, nature, form, end use, distribution channel, and region, reflecting diverse purchase patterns and consumption habits.

Product types: Almonds, cashews, pistachios, peanuts, chestnuts (among others)

Almonds, cashews, pistachios, peanuts, chestnuts (among others) Nature: Organic and conventional

Organic and conventional Forms: Whole (plain, roasted, salted), powder, splits

Whole (plain, roasted, salted), powder, splits End use: Household consumption and foodservice (bakeries, restaurants, catering)

Household consumption and foodservice (bakeries, restaurants, catering) Distribution: Store-based retailing, hypermarkets/supermarkets, convenience stores, specialty stores, online retail

Store-based retailing, hypermarkets/supermarkets, convenience stores, specialty stores, online retail Regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, Middle East & Africa

Almonds Lead Product Demand with ~30% Share

Almonds account for about 30% of total product type demand, making them the leading segment in the edible nuts market. Their position is reinforced by strong association with health-focused diets, broad culinary versatility, and consistent usage across snacking and ingredient applications.

Food manufacturers favor almonds for their stable flavor profile and compatibility across sweet and savory formats, while availability in multiple forms — whole, sliced, powdered, and paste — supports wide adoption in packaged foods, dairy alternatives, and nutrition products.

Store-Based Retailing Dominates with ~75% Share

Store-based retailing holds about 75% of the total market share, maintaining its role as the primary sales pathway for edible nuts. Physical retail remains critical for food staples, supported by product visibility, immediate availability, and consumer confidence in inspecting packaging and comparing brands.

Supermarkets, hypermarkets, and specialty stores continue to drive volume through assortments, promotions, and sampling initiatives that strengthen brand recognition and trial.

Key Drivers, Restraints, and Trends Shaping the Market

Key Drivers

Growth is supported by:

Rising demand for nutrient-rich foods

Stronger preference for healthy snacking formats

Expanding plant-based eating patterns using nuts as protein sources

Increased integration into snacks, bakery, and ingredient blends

Growing awareness tied to heart health and weight management

Key Restraints

Market performance is moderated by:

Raw material price volatility linked to agricultural conditions

Supply variability driven by weather-dependent yields

Processing capacity limitations, especially for premium and organic variants

Quality control and sorting requirements that extend timelines and raise costs

Storage and shelf-life management complexity for distributors

Limited availability of certified organic nuts restricting premium volume expansion

Key Trends

Major trends include:

Growth in flavored and ready-to-eat nut products

Portion-controlled packaging and tailored mixed nut blends

Increasing traction for organic and clean-label positioning

Foodservice expansion of nuts across desserts, salads, and plant-based dishes

Online retail growth improving variety access and doorstep delivery

Processing advancements improving roasting consistency and shelf stability

Brand communication emphasizing nutritional value and functional benefits

Country Outlook: Where Growth Is Concentrated (2026 to 2036)

Country CAGR United Kingdom 8.7 % Germany 8.1 % India 7.9 % Brazil 6.9 % France 5.3 % United States 2.4 % China 1.8 %

United Kingdom: Fastest Growth at 8.7%

Growth is driven by healthy snacking adoption, wider use in breakfast products and snack bars, premium/organic assortments, and strong influence from health-focused retailers and specialty stores.

Germany: 8.1% CAGR on Certified Sourcing and Packaged Food Use

Demand is supported by preference for certified sourcing and consistent standards, with widespread use across bakery, cereals, confectionery, and home cooking, alongside expanding shelf space for spreads and baking ingredients.

India: 7.9% CAGR as Cultural Consumption Expands into Daily Routines

Nuts remain culturally significant for festive use and gifting, while rising incomes and e-commerce access expand daily snacking and wellness routines across metro and tier-two cities.

Brazil: 6.9% CAGR Supported by Production Advantages and Urban Demand

Domestic production supports availability, with rising premium demand in São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro and stronger manufacturer usage to differentiate nutrition- and taste-positioned products.

France: 5.3% CAGR Driven by Culinary Use and Premium Quality Preferences

Consumption is supported by gourmet preparation and artisanal baking, with steady demand in Paris and Lyon through specialty retail and foodservice channels.

United States: 2.4% CAGR Reflecting Market Maturity

Nuts are already deeply integrated into diets and packaged foods; growth centers on value-added formats such as nut butters, snack packs, and blended products, with emphasis on innovation and premium variants.

China: 1.8% CAGR with Growth Concentrated in Tier-One Cities

Consumption of traditional varieties is established; premium demand is stronger in top cities, while price sensitivity and competition from other snack categories limit faster expansion.

Competitive Landscape: Sourcing Control and Processing Scale Define Advantage

The edible nuts market features large-scale agricultural processors, category-focused specialists, and regional producers with strong procurement and processing capabilities. Competitive strength is shaped by:

Control over raw nut sourcing

Processing efficiency and sorting capability

Product consistency and food safety compliance

Access to both retail shelves and food manufacturing customers

Resilience against crop variability through multi-origin sourcing models

FMI highlights key competitive positioning:

Olam International Ltd. benefits from a broad global sourcing footprint and end-to-end integration across origination, processing, customization, and distribution.

benefits from a broad global sourcing footprint and end-to-end integration across origination, processing, customization, and distribution. Archer Daniels Midland Company leverages agricultural infrastructure and processing scale for bulk and value-added nut ingredients.

leverages agricultural infrastructure and processing scale for bulk and value-added nut ingredients. Blue Diamond Growers strengthens supply reliability through almond specialization and cooperative grower relationships.

strengthens supply reliability through almond specialization and cooperative grower relationships. Brand-led players such as Diamond Foods Inc. and The Wonderful Company LLC compete through retail visibility, premium positioning, packaging innovation, and consumer engagement.

Request Access of Full Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/moulded-fibre-pulp-packaging-market

Related Reports:

Soy Nuts Market: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/soy-nuts-market

Fox Nuts Market: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/fox-nuts-market

Demand for Edible Nuts in EU: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/demand-for-edible-nuts-in-eu

Nuts Market: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/nuts-market

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. Headquartered in Delaware, USA, with a global delivery center in India and offices in the UK and UAE, FMI delivers actionable insights to businesses across industries including automotive, technology, consumer products, manufacturing, energy, and chemicals.

An ESOMAR-certified research organization, FMI provides custom and syndicated market reports and consulting services, supporting both Fortune 1,000 companies and SMEs. Its team of 300+ experienced analysts ensures credible, data-driven insights to help clients navigate global markets and identify growth opportunities.

For Press & Corporate Inquiries

Rahul Singh

AVP - Marketing and Growth Strategy

Future Market Insights, Inc.

+91 8600020075

For Sales - sales@futuremarketinsights.com

For Media - Rahul.singh@futuremarketinsights.com

For Web - https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1197648/3531122/FMI_Logo.jpg