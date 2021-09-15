Veeva Announces New Application to Speed Validation Execution

Veeva Vault Validation Management to streamline end-to-end validation processes for audit readiness and compliance

BARCELONA, Spain, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced Veeva Vault Validation Management, a new application that will enable more efficient, cost-effective validation lifecycle management. Life sciences companies will be able to create and organize validation activities, manage a global library of test scripts, and execute and record validation data electronically for faster test execution and greater compliance.

"Manual validation processes are ineffective, draining resources and increasing operational cost," said Mike Jovanis, vice president of Veeva Vault Quality. "Veeva Vault Validation Management will allow customers to optimize the end-to-end validation lifecycle with paperless execution for increased efficiency and audit readiness."

Vault Validation Management will reduce manual processes and eliminate silos for better tracking and alignment across validation activities and projects. Quality teams will be able to use suggested artifacts and templates to drive consistency, ensuring good documentation practices (GDP) and data integrity.

Seamless integration with Veeva Vault QualityDocs and Veeva Vault QMS will connect key artifacts, discrepancies, and change controls, improving transparency and data accessibility. Intuitive dashboards also display critical metrics like status and cycle times for better traceability across validation projects.

Vault Validation Management is part of the Veeva Vault Quality Suite, including Vault QMS, Vault QualityDocs, Veeva Vault Training, Veeva LearnGxP, Veeva Vault Station Manager, and Veeva Vault Product Surveillance to automate and harmonize quality processes globally. Vault Quality Suite enables companies to easily manage quality in one unified solution and delivers the power and scalability needed across the life sciences value chain.

Vault Validation Management is planned for availability in the second half of 2022. To learn more about Vault Validation Management, visit veeva.com/eu/VaultValidationManagement.

Attend Veeva R&D and Quality Summit Connect on 14 October 2021 to hear more about the new offering, Merck & Co., Inc.'s digital quality transformation journey, and Supernus Pharmaceuticals' organizational change management best practices for quality modernization. The online event is open to life sciences industry professionals. Register and stay up to date on program details at veeva.com/Summit.

Additional Information

Connect with Veeva on LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/veeva-systems

Follow @veeva_eu on Twitter: twitter.com/veeva_eu

About Veeva Systems

Veeva is the global leader in cloud software for the life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 1,100 customers, ranging from the world's largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Veeva is committed to balancing the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders, and the industries it serves. For more information, visit veeva.com/eu.

Forward-looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, including the market demand for and acceptance of Veeva's products and services, the results from use of Veeva's products and services, and general business conditions, particularly within the life sciences industry. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon Veeva's historical performance and its current plans, estimates, and expectations, and are not a representation that such plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved. These forward-looking statements represent Veeva's expectations as of the date of this press announcement. Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change, and Veeva disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking statements in the future. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect Veeva's financial results are included under the captions, "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations," in the company's filing on Form 10-Q for the period ended July 31, 2021. This is available on the company's website at veeva.com under the Investors section and on the SEC's website at sec.gov. Further information on potential risks that could affect actual results will be included in other filings Veeva makes with the SEC from time to time.

Contact:





Deivis Mercado

Veeva Systems

925-226-8821

deivis.mercado@veeva.com Kiran May

Veeva Systems

+44-796-643-2912

kiran.may@veeva.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1488285/Veeva_Systems_Logo.jpg

Related Links

http://www.veeva.com



SOURCE Veeva Systems