13 of the Top 20 Biopharmas Standardize Globally on Veeva Link Key People

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced that 13 of the top 20 biopharmas have standardized on Veeva Link Key People to enhance customer engagement and provide data for AI globally. Biopharmas of all sizes use Link Key People, with 38 new customers added and three of the top 20 biopharmas making it their global standard within the last year.

"Access to Veeva Link Key People further strengthens data-driven decision-making, enhances laser-sharp targeting, and fosters more engaging HCP interactions — altogether benefiting patient healthcare. As ingested, Link Key People data has become an organic part of Bayer's Data DNA, it enriches the outputs of our agentic, AI-driven platforms, delivering more relevant and actionable business insights for the long-term benefit of patients," said Dr. Daniel Jardanhazi-Kurutz, deputy director for customer engagement at Bayer AG.

Link Key People delivers value to medical and commercial teams by providing trusted insights, while analytics teams can use Link data to feed their AI models. Recent innovations, such as AI-powered summaries, personalized notifications, and new digital data sources, further improve customer interactions and help to uncover new engagement opportunities. Additionally, the Link Direct Data API gives data teams access to Veeva's new class of API that provides high-speed access to data.

"Trusted customer insights are the foundation for AI advancement and help achieve launch performance. With more top biopharmas and emerging biotechs using Link Key People, we will continue to learn and advance engagement across the industry with deep KOL data for strategic and impactful relationships," said David Medina Tato, vice president of strategy for Link Key People at Veeva.

Link Key People is part of Veeva Data Cloud, which includes Veeva OpenData, Veeva HCP 360, and Veeva Compass, and Link Key People uses Veeva's Common Data Architecture (CDA) to connect data and software.

Veeva delivers the industry cloud for life sciences with software, data, and business consulting. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 1,500 customers, ranging from the world's largest biopharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Veeva is committed to balancing the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders, and the industries it serves. For more information, visit veeva.com/eu.

This release contains forward-looking statements regarding Veeva's products and services and the expected results or benefits from use of our products and services. These statements are based on our current expectations. Actual results could differ materially from those provided in this release and we have no obligation to update such statements. There are numerous risks that have the potential to negatively impact our results, including the risks and uncertainties disclosed in our filing on Form 10-Q for the period ended October 31, 2025, which you can find here (a summary of risks which may impact our business can be found on pages 33 and 34), and in our subsequent SEC filings, which you can access at sec.gov.

