Veeva and Sarah Cannon Research Institute Form Strategic Collaboration to Advance Oncology Clinical Trials

Leading oncology research organization adopts Veeva Clinical Platform to enhance study delivery

BARCELONA, Spain and NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) and Sarah Cannon Research Institute (SCRI) today announced a strategic collaboration to drive speed and efficiency in oncology clinical trials across SCRI's more than 200 research site locations. SCRI is adopting Veeva Clinical Platform to unify its contract research organization (CRO) and site management organization (SMO) on a single platform for seamless data flow across clinical teams and research sites.

"We are thrilled to advance our clinical trials by integrating Veeva Clinical Platform into our digital toolkit," said SCRI chief information and digital officer Yazhene Krishnaraj. "This strategic collaboration empowers our clinical teams to deliver groundbreaking therapies to patients with enhanced precision and speed."

Veeva Clinical Platform will enable SCRI to simplify and standardize trial processes and information flow, improving how investigators and clinical teams work together and share data. With a connected foundation for clinical research, SCRI will be able to automate key processes and provide a streamlined experience for its sites.

"We're excited to work closely with SCRI to drive innovation in oncology research," said Jim Reilly, president of Veeva Development Cloud. "In a first-of-a-kind partnership, Veeva Clinical Platform will serve as SCRI's clinical trial foundation for its CRO and SMO. By standardizing operations on one platform, we can support SCRI in delivering faster and more cost-effective trials."

About Veeva Clinical Platform

Veeva Clinical Platform is a complete and connected platform across clinical operations and data applications. This end-to-end platform includes CTMS, EDC, clinical workbench (CDB), RTSM, eCOA, eTMF, Site Connect, Study Training, and more. Connected products streamline clinical trials from study start-up to close and automate a connected data flow. To learn more about Veeva Clinical Platform, visit veeva.com/eu/VeevaClinicalPlatform.

About Sarah Cannon Research Institute

Sarah Cannon Research Institute (SCRI) is one of the world's leading oncology research organizations conducting community-based clinical trials. Focused on advancing therapies for patients over the last three decades, SCRI is a leader in drug development. It has conducted more than 850 first-in-human clinical trials since its inception and contributed to pivotal research that has led to the majority of new cancer therapies approved by the FDA in the past decade. SCRI's research network brings together more than 1,300 physicians who are enrolling patients to clinical trials at over 200 locations in more than 20 states across the U.S. Visit SCRI.com to learn more.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva is the global leader in cloud software for the life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 1,000 customers, ranging from the world's largest biopharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Veeva is committed to balancing the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders, and the industries it serves. For more information, visit veeva.com/eu.

