VECTOR Accelerates Managed Services Innovation with Aprecomm's AI-Driven CX Management Suite

The powerful combination of Aprecomm's CPE management and customer experience software, with VECTOR's expertise in network integration and operational support, offers broadband service providers a pathway to fully automated, self-healing networks.

GDYNIA, Poland, Sept. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, VECTOR, a leading provider of managed services to telecommunications companies (telcos), and Aprecomm, the provider of an intuitive, self-healing network and customer experience platform, are excited to announce a new strategic partnership. The collaboration will see Aprecomm's award-winning customer experience software integrated into VECTOR's managed services offering for European-based service providers seeking to provide seamless in-home connectivity experiences.

Aprecomm Logo

The partnership will enable VECTOR to offer Aprecomm's full range of AI-powered solutions, including WiFi optimization software, to broadband providers across Europe. This includes the ability to upgrade existing devices via a cloud-based system remotely.

"This collaboration strengthens our managed service offering by enabling service providers to enhance user experience and boost support efficiency through the latest AI technology," said Jakub Bukowski, Chief Operating Officer at VECTOR. "With its extensive experience in highly competitive telecommunications markets, we believe Aprecomm understands the challenges faced by providers. Their solution offers a quick time-to-market and adheres to an open standards approach. We are excited to include their solution in our portfolio."

By leveraging advanced AI and patented quality of experience algorithms, Aprecomm is helping service providers chart a path to fully automated zero-touch networks. Its solution adopts a self-healing approach to managed WiFi, adjusting the network to accommodate the unique needs of each user and the performance of every application. Advanced analytics and automated support tools provide access to invaluable customer insight and data, enabling service providers to monitor end-to-end network performance in real-time. Aprecomm's CX suite is field proven[1] to enhance subscriber satisfaction and reduce operational costs, and recently secured Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Award for Innovation. Learn more here.

"We're excited to partner with VECTOR and offer our powerful CX software to service providers throughout Europe," said Pramod Gummaraj, Founder & CEO of Aprecomm. "We believe that every service provider should have access to affordable AI-powered tools to automate network management and reduce operational costs. With its extensive industry experience, large distribution network, and focus to satisfy the growing demand for new and customized products and services, VECTOR is the ideal partner to help us garner widespread adoption of our solution and help service providers bring better online experiences to consumers."

About VECTOR

VECTOR is a technology consulting and managed services provider focused exclusively on the telecommunications market. For over three decades, we have been a trusted partner to some of the world's leading telecom operators, digital and multi-service providers, and hyperscalers.

We specialise in network services that accelerate digital transformation for our clients. Our comprehensive portfolio includes consulting, application development, and systems integration, all designed to help telecom businesses build future-proof, software-intensive networks and enhance customer experiences.

Follow VECTOR on LinkedIn here.

Visit https://vectortechsolutions.com/ to discover more.

Press contact: b.bednarska@vector.net

About Aprecomm

Aprecomm harnesses the power of AI to provide a unique applications suite that enables service providers to create self-optimizing and self-healing broadband networks.

Our quality-of-experience engine monitors and optimizes WiFi performance to ensure consumers enjoy the best possible internet experience. At the same time, our cloud-based support applications leverage real-time data to predict and resolve customer service issues before they happen, saving providers time and money.

Aprecomm manages over 7 million home and business locations, partnering with more than 50 service providers worldwide.

We're making intuitive, self-healing networks a reality.

Follow Aprecomm on LinkedIn here.

#IntuitiveNetworks

#BringingJoyOnline

#WiFiThatWorks

Visit www.aprecomm.ai to discover more.

Press contact: corporatecomms@aprecomm.ai

[1] Excitel case study

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2780122/VECTOR_TECH_SOLUTIONS_logo.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2672542/5526019/Aprecomm_Logo.jpg