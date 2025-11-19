Calculus Partners with Aprecomm to Bring Next Generation AI-Powered Network Intelligence to ISPs Throughout MEA, Asia, and Latam

Calculus will offer Aprecomm's award-winning software solutions — including Wi-Fi optimization and support automation tools — to its expanding base of ISP customers in developing markets spanning the Middle East & Africa, India & Mexico.

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Calculus, a global leader in advanced network innovation, today announced a strategic partnership with Aprecomm, a leading provider of intuitive, self-healing network and customer experience solutions. The collaboration sees Calculus deliver Aprecomm's full portfolio of AI-powered customer experience products and grow its managed and professional services offering across the Middle East and Africa (MEA), India, and Mexico. Aprecomm's solution empowers Internet Service Providers (ISPs) and telecommunications operators to improve online consumer experience by improving network performance through a self-healing and self-optimizing approach.

Calculus logo

This partnership combines Aprecomm's industry-leading AI platform—renowned for enabling intelligent, intuitive, self-healing Wi-Fi networks—with Calculus' deep expertise delivering omnichannel innovation, engineering excellence, and 360° of market penetration. Together, the companies will accelerate the adoption of automated network assurance, real-time analytics, and proactive service optimization for operators seeking to elevate customer experience and operational efficiency.

AIVRA™, Aprecomm's most recently announced Agentic AI product, delivers simplified, personalized, and actionable insights across the entire ISP organization—from CEOs to network engineers to marketers—through a single, intelligent interface—streamlining decision-making, reducing complexity, and driving new levels of efficiency.

"ISPs and Telcos today need more than visibility—they need intelligence," said Sooraj Vasudevan, Founder & CEO of Calculus. "Our partnership with Aprecomm enables operators in MEA, India, and Mexico to transform their Wi-Fi ecosystems with AI-powered self-healing capabilities that dramatically reduce support tickets, enhance customer satisfaction, and unlock new efficiencies across their networks."

Pramod Gummaraj, Founder & CEO of Aprecomm, added: "Calculus has a strong track record of delivering innovative solutions to operators worldwide. By combining our AI-driven Wi-Fi intelligence with their regional expertise and service excellence, we are creating a powerful value proposition for service providers looking to future-proof their networks. This partnership enables Aprecomm to expand its global footprint, working together with Calculus to develop high-growth markets with a massive penetration of ISPs."

With advanced analytics and automated support tools, Aprecomm's customer experience (CX) suite gives providers unparalleled visibility into subscriber behavior and network health, thereby enhancing satisfaction and reducing operational costs. The platform recently earned Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Award for Innovation, recognizing its impact on the telecom ecosystem. Learn more: here.

This partnership underscores a shared vision and commitment to accelerating digital transformation for service providers and powering more reliable, adaptive, and customer-centric connectivity across key global markets.

Media Inquiries

Calculus – Corporate Communications

Lupita Círigo

lupita.cirigo@calculusbusiness.com

Aprecomm – Media Relations

corporatecomms@aprecomm.ai

About Calculus

Calculus is a global technology provider specializing in advanced network innovation, cybersecurity, and next-generation digital solutions for enterprises, telcos, and service providers. Through strategic partnerships and world-class engineering, Calculus empowers organizations across MEA, India, and Latin America with cutting-edge services that drive operational excellence, resilience, and sustainable digital transformation.

| www.calculusbusiness.com | LinkedIn: @calculusglobal

#Bethechange #WeMakeITPossible |

About Aprecomm

Aprecomm harnesses the power of AI to provide a unique applications suite that enables service providers to create self-optimizing and self-healing broadband networks.

Our quality-of-experience engine monitors and optimizes Wi-Fi performance to ensure consumers enjoy the best possible internet experience. At the same time, our cloud-based support applications leverage real-time data to predict and resolve customer service issues before they happen, saving providers time and money.

Aprecomm manages over 7 million home and business locations, partnering with more than 50 service providers worldwide.

We're making intuitive, self-healing networks a reality.

Follow Aprecomm on LinkedIn here.

#IntuitiveNetworks

#BringingJoyOnline

#WiFiThatWorks

Visit www.aprecomm.ai to discover more.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2672542/5629820/Aprecomm_Logo.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2826404/Calculus_Logo.jpg