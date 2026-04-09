VAPORESSO Strengthens Global Anti-Counterfeiting Drive, Reaffirms Unwavering Commitment to Consumer Safety

SHENZHEN, China, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global vaping brand VAPORESSO has reaffirmed its dedication to consumer safety and the fight against counterfeit products following a series of successful enforcement actions. Two major illegal operations targeting VAPORESSO-branded products were recently dismantled in coordination with Chinese authorities. The actions mark a significant victory in the brand's ongoing global consumer protection initiative.

Counterfeit Goods Seized On-Site

Supported by its parent company, SMOORE, VAPORESSO worked with local authorities to identify two major counterfeit hubs across Shenzhen and Western Guangdong. Authorities seized four production sites and confiscated a massive cache of illicit goods, including over 40,000 counterfeit pods, nearly 50,000 sets of fraudulent packaging, and nearly 160,000 instruction leaflets. The total value of the seized assets is estimated at approximately RMB 1.7 million, or around GBP 190,000. All materials have been confiscated, and suspects have been taken into criminal custody in accordance with the law.

Counterfeit vaping products post a public health risk, far beyond a trademark issue. By bypassing rigorous safety standards, these illegal goods endanger lives. VAPORESSO is committed to working with global regulators to eliminate these hazardous imitations from the market.

Commitment to Consumer Protection

VAPORESSO maintains a zero-tolerance stance toward counterfeiting, trademark infringement, and unauthorized distribution. To proactively safeguard its brand and consumers, VAPORESSO is strengthening its global efforts in intellectual property protection, channel governance, and product authentication. This includes enhancing inspection mechanisms, improving lead collection, and reinforcing evidence preservation to support legal actions and protect consumers.

Consumer Advisory: How to Protect Your Rights

To ensure a safe and authentic experience, VAPORESSO urges consumers to follow these three steps:

Source Wisely

Only purchase through official websites, authorized flagship stores, authorized retail partners, or other official channels to ensure product authenticity.

Only purchase through official websites, authorized flagship stores, authorized retail partners, or other official channels to ensure product authenticity. Verify authenticity

Utilize the unique QR authentication codes or serial numbers found on all genuine VAPORESSO packaging. If in doubt, please contact official customer support if needed.

Utilize the unique QR authentication codes or serial numbers found on all genuine VAPORESSO packaging. If in doubt, please contact official customer support if needed. Report Suspicious Activity

If you encounter suspected counterfeit goods, please report them to local authorities or contact VAPORESSO directly at support@vaporesso.com.

VAPORESSO will continue to work with regulators and enforcement authorities to carry out sustained crackdowns. By fostering a culture of compliance and excellence, the company aims to lead the industry toward a higher standard, ensuring that the core values of "Innovation, Reliability, and Style" are reflected in every product delivered.

About VAPORESSO

Founded in 2015, VAPORESSO was founded on the belief that each action is an endeavor to achieve excellency. Our unwavering commitment to surpassing the ordinary has propelled us to become the leading vaping brand globally in the near future. We embody a vision where our technology and values merge, crafting a better, cleaner, and more enjoyable life for all.

For more information, please visit https://www.vaporesso.com/

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