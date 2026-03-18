Move Beyond Ordinary: VAPORESSO Announces Strategic Partnership with Argentine Football Association (AFA)

SHENZHEN, China, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global vaping brand VAPORESSO has announced a strategic partnership with the Argentine Football Association (AFA). The agreement brings together two champions at the top of their respective fields under the same spirit and a shared belief: Move Beyond Ordinary. More than a sports marketing collaboration, the partnership reflects VAPORESSO's continued global expansion and its long term focus on technology driven innovation.

VAPORESSO Announces Strategic Partnership with Argentine Football Association

A VAPORESSO representative noted that the partnership reflects a strong alignment between the spirit of champions and the company's commitment to innovation and excellence. "Just as great players spend years refining their skills before demonstrating control under pressure, VAPORESSO has built its brand through sustained technology development and product expertise. This collaboration unites champions from two different arenas, but with the same belief in pursuing excellence. We hope it will inspire more people to challenge limits and create their own championship moments."

Founded in 1893, the AFA is one of the most historic football federations in the world and a global powerhouse with three FIFA World Cup titles. Over the decades, Argentine football has produced legendary icons such as Diego Maradona and Lionel Messi, while today's squad continues to captivate global audiences with its technical brilliance, resilience, and composure on the world stage. The spirit behind that success, built through discipline, determination, and constant progress, has long defined Argentine football.

"We are pleased to welcome VAPORESSO to the Argentine football family," said by Argentine Football Association. "As an industry leader, VAPORESSO's commitment to innovation and excellence reflects many of the same values that shape our team culture. We believe this partnership will create new experiences for fans around the world and further share the spirit of Argentine football with a wider global audience."

For VAPORESSO, the partnership represents another step in building global collaborations that connect sport, technology, and brand innovation. By linking the championship heritage of Argentine football with VAPORESSO's technology focused approach, both sides aim to create new ways to engage audiences worldwide.

Looking ahead, VAPORESSO and the AFA will explore a series of collaborative initiatives designed to expand the partnership's global reach. These include exclusive co-branded fan merchandise inspired by the spirit of champions, joint marketing campaigns, and new forms of digital storytelling. Through continued technological development and product innovation, VAPORESSO aims to deliver greater value and enhanced experiences for consumers while promoting a spirit of resilience, ambition, and progress as well.

In addition, VAPORESSO will participate in the upcoming Total Product Expo in Las Vegas, where the brand will present its latest innovations and technological breakthroughs. Visitors are welcome to visit the Booth 15036 and experience firsthand the innovation and exceptional performance that define VAPORESSO.

About VAPORESSO

Founded in 2015, VAPORESSO was founded on the belief that each action is an endeavor to achieve excellency. Our unwavering commitment to surpassing the ordinary has propelled us to become the leading vaping brand globally in the near future. We embody a vision where our technology and values merge, crafting a better, cleaner, and more enjoyable life for all.

For more about VAPORESSO, please visit: https://www.vaporesso.com/

About AFA

Founded in 1893, the Argentine Football Association (AFA) is the governing body of football in Argentina and one of the oldest football federations in the world. Headquartered in Buenos Aires, AFA oversees all aspects of the sport, including the organization of domestic leagues such as the Primera División, Primera Nacional, and lower divisions, as well as national cup competitions like the Copa Argentina and Supercopa Argentina.

For more information, kindly refer to afa.com.ar.

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