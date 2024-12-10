Vantage Wins ‘Most Trusted Broker’ and ‘Best Corporate Social Responsibility’ at Professional Traders Awards 2024

LONDON, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Multi-asset broker, Vantage Markets (or "Vantage") is proud to have been named the "Most Trusted Broker" and "Best Corporate Social Responsibility" at the Professional Trader Awards 2024. These awards underscore Vantage's unwavering commitment to providing a trustworthy trading experience and making a positive impact in communities worldwide.

The "Most Trusted Broker" award is a particular source of pride for Vantage, having received the accolade for two consecutive years. Trust is fundamental to the company's ethos, and this continued recognition reflects Vantage's dedication to transparency, security, and exceptional client care. The team is immensely proud, which speaks to the strong relationships Vantage has fostered with traders through clear communication, top-tier security, and responsive customer support.

The "Best Corporate Social Responsibility" award celebrates Vantage's support for the Vantage Foundation, an independent charity it sponsors to drive awareness and action around critical but often invisible social issues, such as mental health challenges including anxiety, depression, and social isolation. Through its partnerships with local charities, the Vantage Foundation fosters impactful community connections that address these essential areas of need.

This year's awards success continues a legacy of recognition for Vantage, adding to previous achievements such as "Best Trading Platform" and "Best Trading App," which highlighted the broker's excellence in technology and client experience.

David Shayer, CEO of Vantage UK, said, "We are honoured to receive the 'Most Trusted Broker' and 'Best Corporate Social Responsibility' at the Professional Trader Awards. These accolades reflect our ongoing commitment to providing a secure, transparent, and innovative trading experience for our UK traders, while also making a meaningful difference through the Vantage Foundation's vital social initiatives. This recognition reinforces the trust our traders have placed in us and motivates us to continue delivering excellence in both trading and community engagement."

About Vantage UK

Vantage UK is a multi-asset CFD and Spread betting broker offering clients access to a nimble and powerful service for trading Contracts for Difference (CFDs) and Spread Bets on Forex, Commodities, Indices, Shares, ETFs, and Bonds.

With 15 years of market experience, Vantage goes beyond the role of broker, providing a trusted trading ecosystem that empowers clients to seize trading opportunities.

trade smarter @vantage

https://www.vantagemarkets.co.uk/

Risk warning: CFDs and Spread Bets are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 72.5% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs and Spread Bets with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs and Spread Bets work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money. Please seek independent advice if necessary.

Disclaimer: 'The Ultimate Trading Machine' is a marketing term and does not imply guaranteed performance. CFDs involve significant risk and may not be suitable for all investors.

Vantage is the trading name of VGP LLP.

