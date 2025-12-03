Vantage Wins ‘Best Retail FX Broker’ at FMLS:25 in London

LONDON, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantage is proud to announce that it has been awarded Best Retail FX Broker at the FMLS:25 Awards, held at the Finance Magnates London Summit on 27 November 2025.

The FMLS:25 Awards are among the industry's most respected accolades, celebrating excellence across trading, fintech, payments, and digital assets. This year's awards spanned 24 categories, with winners selected by industry participants and announced at the summit.

Winning Best Retail FX Broker highlights Vantage's continued commitment to delivering an exceptional trading experience through advanced technology, transparent execution, competitive pricing, and dedicated client support. The recognition also reinforces Vantage's position as a trusted broker for retail traders worldwide.

"Earning the title of Best Retail FX Broker at FMLS:25 is an incredible honour," said David Shayer, CEO of Vantage UK. "This award reflects the trust of our clients and the dedication of our teams worldwide who continue to push boundaries in delivering a superior trading experience."

For more information about Vantage and its award-winning services, visit the Vantage website.

About Vantage UK

Vantage UK is a multi-asset CFD broker offering clients access to a nimble and powerful service for trading Contracts for Difference (CFDs) and Spread Bets on Forex, Commodities, Indices, Shares, ETFs, and Bonds.

With 16 years of market experience, the Vantage Group goes beyond the role of brokers, providing a trusted trading ecosystem that empowers clients to seize trading opportunities.

Risk warning: CFDs and Spread Bets are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 57.7% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs and Spread Bets with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs and Spread Bets work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice, an offer, or solicitation of any financial products or services. The content is not intended for residents of any jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. Readers are advised to seek independent professional advice before making any investment or financial decisions.

Vantage is a trading name for Vantage Global Prime LLP which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority, FRN:590299.

