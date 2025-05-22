Vantage Wins "Best Online Trading Platform APAC" at the Global Business Magazine Awards 2025

PORT VILA, Vanuatu, May 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantage Markets, a leading multi-asset broker, has been awarded "Best Online Trading Platform APAC" at the prestigious Global Business Magazine Awards 2025. This recognition highlights Vantage's commitment to delivering cutting-edge trading solutions, innovative financial tools and exceptional customer service to traders.

The Global Business Magazine Awards celebrate business innovators, market disruptors, and industry leaders worldwide. Organised by Global Business Magazine LLC, the awards honour top-performing B2B and B2C companies that excel in customer service and market innovation. The selection process is entirely merit-based, ensuring that winners are recognised purely for their excellence and impact in their respective industries.

Marc Despallieres, CEO of Vantage Markets, commented on the achievement: "We are honoured to receive this prestigious award, which reflects our relentless focus on empowering traders with a seamless, secure, and technologically advanced trading experience. At Vantage, we continuously strive to push the boundaries of innovation while maintaining our client-first approach. This recognition is a testament to the hard work of our team and the trust our clients place in us."

As the brokerage industry evolves rapidly, Vantage has distinguished itself through user-friendly platforms, competitive pricing, robust security measures, and educational resources that cater to both beginner and advanced traders. Winning this award reinforces Vantage's position as a trusted leader in the financial markets.

About Global Business Magazine Awards

The Global Business Magazine Awards recognise excellence across various industries, from fintech and blockchain to brokerage and beyond. The awards highlight organisations that drive market disruption while delivering outstanding value to customers. The selection process is free of cost, ensuring an unbiased celebration of true industry leaders.

About Vantage

Vantage Markets (or Vantage) is a multi-asset CFD broker offering clients access to a nimble and powerful service for trading Contracts for Difference (CFDs) products, including Forex, Commodities, Indices, Shares, ETFs, and Bonds.

With over 15 years of market experience, Vantage transcends the role of broker, providing a reliable trading platform, an award-winning mobile trading app, and a user-friendly trading platform that provide clients access to trading opportunities.

RISK WARNING: CFDs are complex instruments and carry a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Ensure you understand the risks before trading.

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice, an offer, or solicitation of any financial products or services. The content is not intended for residents of any jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. Readers are advised to seek independent professional advice before making any investment or financial decisions. Any reliance you place on the information presented is strictly at your own risk.

