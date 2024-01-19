The video series is a collaborative effort between Vantage (or Vantage Markets) and Bloomberg Media Studios.

PORT VILA, Vanuatu, Jan. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantage (or Vantage Markets), an award-winning multi-asset broker, is thrilled to launch the second episode of video series, The Vantage View, centred on the circular economy.

The Vantage View continues to break new ground, highlighting the latest key trends and thought provoking subjects that are transforming the economic landscape, backed by the research and support from Bloomberg Media Studios.

Vantage unveils the latest hard-hitting episode of The Vantage View, discussing the circular economy

This episode features Dr Seeram Ramakrishna, Professor and Director of the Centre for Nanotechnology and Sustainability ,National University of Singapore. Dr Ramakrishna explores the difference between the linear economy which the modern economy is based on, and the circular economy which offers a greater benefit to society.

Dr Ramakrishna delves into why companies within the financial sectors are adopting circular practices to diversify and mitigate risks, while presenting ways in which retail investors can invest in the circular economy and make an impact with their dollar.

"The circular economy is a growing sustainable alternative to the conventional ways of doing business, and this resonates with Vantage's own ESG journey, including our support for UNHCR and the Vantage Foundation," says Marc Despallieres, Chief Strategy & Trading Officer at Vantage.

"Circular economies could reduce their reliance on finite resources, hedge against supply chain risks, and create more job opportunities. We also hope to spur consumers to make sustainable choices in their everyday lives."

Learn more about the circular economy on The Vantage View .

About Vantage

Vantage (or Vantage Markets) is a multi-asset broker offering clients access to a nimble and powerful service for trading Contracts for Difference (CFDs) products, including Forex, Commodities, Indices, Shares, ETFs, and Bonds.

With over 13 years of market experience, Vantage transcends the role of broker, providing a trusted trading ecosystem, an award-winning mobile trading app, and a user-friendly trading platform that empowers clients to seize trading opportunities. Download the Vantage App on App Store or Google Play.

trade smarter @vantage

http://www.vantagemarkets.com/

About Bloomberg Media

Bloomberg Media is the world's leading multi-platform media company for business and finance, which draws on the editorial resources of more than 2,700 editorial professionals globally in more than 120 countries. Bloomberg Media is the consumer-facing media organization of Bloomberg L.P

https://www.bloomberg.com/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2322284/Image.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1745281/Vantage_Logo.jpg