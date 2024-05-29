Vantage UK wins trio of awards at the International Business Magazine Awards 2024, including Best Value Broker

LONDON, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantage UK (or Vantage Markets ), a leading multi-asset broker, has secured three prestigious accolades at the International Business Magazine Awards 2024: "Most Trusted Broker Global 2024", "Most Transparent Broker Global 2024", and "Best Value Broker Global 2024".

International Business Magazine, a UAE-based online publishing company with a subscriber base of more than 50,000, honours businesses that demonstrate outstanding performance and innovation in various industries. They deliver the latest news from the financial world and promote innovative solutions in the industry.

Vantage UK's commitment to fostering trust with clients has been recognised through the "Most Trusted Broker Global"" title, while their dedication to clear communication through receiving "Most Transparent Broker Global" . Being named "Best Value Broker Global " solidifies their reputation for offering competitive spreads, outstanding services and high-quality education.

"We are honoured to receive three profound awards from International Business Magazine, thank you to everyone who voted for us"said David Shayer, CEO of Vantage UK. "The team is dedicated to continuously enhancing our service offerings to empower our traders to navigate the markets. This recognition inspires us to maintain our commitment to excellence and to the best broker out there. "

About Vantage UK

Vantage UK (or Vantage Markets) is a multi-asset broker offering clients access to a nimble and powerful service for trading Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on Forex, Commodities, Indices, Shares, ETFs, and Bonds.

With over 13 years of market experience, Vantage UK transcends the role of broker, providing a trusted trading ecosystem and a user-friendly trading platform that empowers clients to seize trading opportunities.

Risk warning: CFDs and Spread Bets are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 73.5% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs and Spread Bets with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs and Spread Bets work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money. Please seek independent advice if necessary.

