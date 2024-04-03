LONDON, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantage (or "Vantage Markets") , the award-winning multi-asset broker for CFDs and Spread betting, has announced a closer partnership with popular charting platform TradingView , completing a broker integration which provides traders with greater convenience and easier trade access.

Vantage UK unveils latest TradingView partnership and broker integration for more seamless trading options

The integration enables Vantage's UK clients to spot, evaluate and trade opportunities through their Vantage account without leaving the TradingView platform, having full access to TradingView's tools and trade directly from the charts. This feature is available for CFD trades on the most popular instruments including forex, gold, oil, indices, shares, ETFs and bonds.

In addition to having a dedicated broker profile page on Tradingview's website, this partnership opens yet another avenue for Vantage to interact with clients by providing educational trading articles and market analysis.

"We are absolutely thrilled to announce our broker integration with Tradingview," says David Shayer, CEO of Vantage UK. "At Vantage, we are devoted to our clients and always looking for new technologies and tools to enhance their trading experience. Adding TradingView to our suite of trading platforms provides greater choice, enabling clients to trade the way they want to.

TradingView's community and super-charting features, combined with Vantage's transparent pricing, fast execution, extensive product offering and award-winning client service, will see great opportunities for traders in the future. We are very excited to watch this new partnership unfold."

About Vantage

Vantage (or Vantage Markets) is a multi-asset broker offering clients access to a nimble and powerful service for trading Contracts for Differences (CFDs) on Forex, Commodities, Indices, Shares, ETFs, and Bonds.

With over 13 years of market experience, Vantage transcends the role of broker, providing a trusted trading ecosystem and a user-friendly trading platform that empowers clients to seize trading opportunities.

About Tradingview

TradingView is a globally renowned charting platform and a vibrant community used by over 50 million traders around the globe. TradingView empowers its users with best-in-class charting tools, live market data, a comprehensive analytical suite, and trading integrations with selected partners.

It is a unique space where market enthusiasts can chart, chat, and trade in one place. Whether you are a crypto advocate interested in btc usd, a forex trader following the dxy index, or a value investor looking for hidden gems with a stock screener — TradingView stores perks and benefits for everyone.

Beyond premier user experience, TradingView provides solutions for businesses, including advertising, news partnerships, market widgets, charting libraries, and broker integrations.

