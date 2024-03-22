The Vantage View video series is made in collaboration with Bloomberg Media Studios.

LONDON, March 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning, multi-asset broker, Vantage Markets ("Vantage") is thrilled to announce the release of the third episode of its highly anticipated series, The Vantage View.

Vantage UK releases the third episode of The Vantage View, unveiling the latest industry insights on Sustainable Mobility

Produced in collaboration with Bloomberg Media Studios, this latest episode delves into the transformative power and investment potential of Asia's electrified mobility landscape with a forward-looking focus on sustainable mobility. Viewers benefit from the expertise of Andrey Berdichevskiy, Partner & Associate Director at Boston Consulting Group (BCG), who leads the Southeast Asia Centre for Climate & Sustainability.

Berdichevskiy discusses the evolving dynamics of the global automotive industry, where the rapid adoption of Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) is poised to reach a staggering 59% of total light-vehicle sales by 2035. Meanwhile, the global fleet of electric two-wheelers – used largely in Asia - is expected to triple by 2040, highlighting Asia's pivotal role in the EV transformation.

Berdichevskiy also identified a number of investment opportunities across the EV supply chain, from raw materials to battery component technology and charging infrastructure.

"We're delighted to collaborate once again with Bloomberg Media Studios to unveil the latest episode of The Vantage View, offering viewers unparalleled insights into the transformative potential of Asia's electrified mobility landscape," says David Shayer, CEO, Vantage UK.

"As a sustainability focused business, we are pleased to see the world increasingly embrace sustainable transportation solutions, and this episode serves as a timely exploration of the investment opportunities and market trends shaping the future of mobility."

Learn more about sustainable mobility on The Vantage View .

About Vantage

Vantage (or Vantage Markets) is a multi-asset broker offering clients access to a nimble and powerful service for trading Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on Forex, Commodities, Indices, Shares, ETFs, and Bonds.

With over 13 years of market experience, Vantage transcends the role of broker, providing a trusted trading ecosystem, an award-winning mobile trading app, and a user-friendly trading platform that empowers clients to seize trading opportunities.

https://www.vantagemarkets.co.uk/

About Bloomberg Media

Bloomberg Media is the world's leading multi-platform media company for business and finance, which draws on the editorial resources of more than 2,700 editorial professionals globally in more than 120 countries. Bloomberg Media is the consumer-facing media organization of Bloomberg L.P

https://www.bloomberg.com/

