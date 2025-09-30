LONDON, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantage, the multi-asset broker, is proud to announce that it has been shortlisted for four prestigious categories at the Finance Magnates Awards 2025, underscoring its reputation as a trusted and innovative broker in the UK market.

The nominations include:

Vantage UK Recognised Across Four Categories at Finance Magnates Awards 2025

Best Spreads Broker 2025 (UK)

Best Affiliate Program Broker 2025 (UK)

Most Trusted Broker 2025 (UK)

Best Overall Broker 2025 (UK)

Widely recognised as one of the industry's most respected accolades, the Finance Magnates Awards celebrate brokers and fintech firms that demonstrate outstanding performance, innovation, and client-centric excellence.

"These nominations highlight the trust our clients place in us, and our commitment to delivering competitive spreads, reliable platforms, and comprehensive support," said David Shayer, CEO at Vantage UK. "We're proud to represent the UK market and to be recognised on this global stage."

Beyond the UK, Vantage Markets has also secured nominations in Vietnam, where the broker has been shortlisted for Most Trusted Broker 2025, Fastest Growing Broker 2025, and Best Overall Broker 2025.

Voting for the Finance Magnates Awards 2025 opens on 29 October 2025, and Vantage UK invites its clients and community to show their support by casting their vote.

About Vantage UK

Vantage UK is a multi-asset CFD broker offering clients access to a nimble and powerful service for trading Contracts for Difference (CFDs) and Spread Bets on Forex, Commodities, Indices, Shares, ETFs, and Bonds.

With 15 years of market experience, the Vantage Group goes beyond the role of broker, providing a trusted trading ecosystem that empowers clients to seize trading opportunities.

trade smarter @vantage

Risk warning: CFDs and Spread Bets are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 68.4% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs and Spread Bets with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs and Spread Bets work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice, an offer, or solicitation of any financial products or services. The content is not intended for residents of any jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. Readers are advised to seek independent professional advice before making any investment or financial decisions.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2785682/Vantage_UK_Recognised_Across_Four_Categories_Finance_Magnates_Awards_2025.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1745281/Vantage_Logo.jpg