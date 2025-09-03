LONDON, Sept. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantage UK is proud to announce the launch of its #RiseForHope campaign through Vantage Foundation, a fundraising initiative supporting The Habbit Factory, a London-based creative charity dedicated to building confidence and life skills among young people through theatre and the arts.

Vantage UK Launches #RiseForHope Campaign in Support of The Habbit Factory

As part of this campaign, Ben Joseph, Business Development Manager at Vantage UK, will take on the iconic National Three Peaks Challenge on 23 September 2025. His mission: to climb the three highest mountains in the UK – Snowdon in Wales (1,085m), Scafell Pike in England (978m), and Ben Nevis in Scotland (1,345m) – within just 24 hours.

The challenge will see Ben cover a total walking distance of 23 miles (37km), ascend a combined height of 3,064 metres (10,052ft), equivalent to climbing nearly 1,100 floors of a skyscraper, and traveling over 462 miles between the peaks.

Through this incredible effort, Ben aims to raise funds to support The Habbit Factory's mission. Donations can be made via his official fundraising page: JustGiving – Ben Joseph for The Habbit Factory.

Speaking on the initiative, David Shayer, CEO of Vantage UK, said:

"At Vantage, we believe in challenging limits, not only in trading but also in life. Ben's commitment to the Three Peaks Challenge reflects the spirit of resilience and purpose that we stand for. We are proud to support The Habbit Factory and its work to empower young people, helping them find confidence and opportunity for the future."

The #RiseForHope campaign is a testament to Vantage UK's commitment to social impact, community engagement, and creating opportunities that inspire hope and resilience.

About Vantage UK

Vantage UK is a multi-asset CFD broker offering clients access to a nimble and powerful service for trading Contracts for Difference (CFDs) and Spread Bets on Forex, Commodities, Indices, Shares, ETFs, and Bonds.

With 15 years of market experience, Vantage goes beyond the role of broker, providing a trusted trading ecosystem that empowers clients to seize trading opportunities.

Risk warning: CFDs and Spread Bets are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 70.5% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs and Spread Bets with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs and Spread Bets work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money. Please seek independent advice if necessary. Vantage is the trading name of VGP LLP.

