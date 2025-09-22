PORT VILA, Vanuatu, Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantage Markets has reinforced its commitment to client trust by increasing its business insurance coverage to USD $50 million, a major upgrade from the previous USD $1 million.

This fifty-fold increase reflects Vantage's continued investment in client protection. The policy is an Excess of Loss insurance underwritten by Lloyd's of London, designed to provide coverage in the event of insolvency, subject to its terms, conditions, and exclusions.

Vantage Strengthens Client Protection with $50 Million Insurance Coverage

"Trading carries inherent risks, but clients should have confidence that Vantage is taking additional steps to safeguard them against unexpected events," said Marc Despallieres, CEO of Vantage Markets. "By expanding our insurance protection to $50 million, we aim to further strengthen the trust clients place in us."

The improvement addresses a key concern among traders: protection in case of insolvency. Many new traders hesitate to enter the market due to fear about fund security. With this increase, Vantage is demonstrating its commitment to client protection.

Key Highlights of the Upgrade:

$50M total coverage – a fifty-fold increase from previous levels.

Enhanced client confidence – reflecting Vantage's continued focus on transparency and client protection.

Global best practices – aligning with commonly recognized standards in transparency and responsibility.

Beyond trading technology and award-winning platforms, Vantage continues to invest in measures that reinforce client confidence. This milestone builds on the company's mission to offer not only advanced trading solutions but also transparent and responsible practices.

With $50 million in total insurance coverage, Vantage has significantly increased its protection for eligible clients, allowing traders to focus on opportunities, knowing that eligible clients are covered in the event of insolvency. Refer to Vantage Markets Website for more details about the increased insurance coverage.

About Vantage

Vantage Markets (or Vantage) is a multi-asset CFD broker offering clients access to a nimble and powerful service for trading Contracts for Difference (CFDs) products, including Forex, Commodities, Indices, Shares, ETFs, and Bonds.

With over 15 years of market experience, Vantage transcends the role of broker, providing a reliable trading platform, an award-winning mobile trading app, and a user-friendly trading platform that provide clients access to trading opportunities.

trade smarter @vantage

RISK WARNING : CFDs are complex instruments and carry a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Ensure you understand the risks before trading.

Disclaimer: Insurance applies only in the event of insolvency. Excludes trading losses. Up to USD 50M aggregate cover. Policy T&Cs apply. This article is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice, an offer, or solicitation of any financial products or services. The content is not intended for residents of any jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. Readers are advised to seek independent professional advice before making any investment or financial decisions. Any reliance you place on the information presented is strictly at your own risk.

