PORT VILA, Vanuatu, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading multi-asset broker Vantage Markets (or "Vantage") is excited to unveil a brand-new video campaign that promotes copy trading while appealing to the younger generation of traders. Titled "Join the Move, Mirror the Trade," the video draws a creative parallel between the ease of copying dance moves and the accessibility of copy trading.

Vantage Markets Unveils Electrifying New Video Campaign to Ignite Copy Trading Excitement Among Young Traders

This new video campaign builds on the success of Vantage's "Reborn a Trader" campaign, which explores the emotional journey of traders from start to end, relating to the traders of the streets. "Join the Move, Mirror the Trade" continues this narrative by creatively demonstrating the ease of copying dance routines, akin to budding new traders who want to kick start their journey by mirroring the strategies of successful investors through copy trading. Featuring an astronaut as the symbolic expert signal provider, the video engages viewers with a playful and modern touch.

Vantage Copy Trading is designed to appeal to the tech-savvy, fast-paced lifestyle of today's younger traders. With its intuitive interface and user-friendly experience, the Vantage App enables users to effortlessly search for and mirror the trades of top-performing traders.

The video campaign also highlights the app's latest features, including expanded multi-currency support, which now allows traders to diversify their portfolios in currencies like EUR, HKD, INR, JPY, US Cents, and USD. Vantage has also introduced multi-account type support, allowing traders to seamlessly copy trades across different account types, regardless of currency differences. This enables traders to align their activities with any signal provider of their choice, based on preferred trading styles and strategies. These updates are complemented by a lowered minimum deposit of US$50, making the app an ideal tool for traders of all levels.

Marc Despallieres, Chief Strategy and Trading Officer at Vantage Markets, says, "We're thrilled to launch this new video campaign, which highlights our copy trading features in an engaging way. It is our mission to empower the next generation of traders by showcasing how our user-friendly tools can assist in managing their financial future through copy trading."

Watch the new video here .

