PORT VILA, Vanuatu, March 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantage Markets is honored to be recognised for its achievements in the CFD trading industry, securing four major awards at the International Business Magazine Awards 2025:

Most Trusted Broker LATAM 2025

Most Trusted Broker Global 2025

Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform Global 2025

Best Forex Affiliate Program Global 2025

Vantage Markets Recognised with Four Prestigious Awards at the International Business Magazine Awards 2025

These accolades reaffirm Vantage's commitment to trust, transparency, and innovation, while solidifying its position as a premier broker dedicated to empowering traders and partners.

The International Business Magazine Awards is a globally respected platform that celebrates exceptional achievements across banking, finance, investments, and technology. Recognising businesses that demonstrate excellence, leadership, and innovation, these awards reflect Vantage's dedication to providing top-tier CFD trading services.

Winning "Most Trusted Broker Global 2025" and "Most Trusted Broker LATAM 2025" underscores the trust that traders place in Vantage's secure, transparent, and client-first trading environment. By offering cutting-edge technology, low-latency execution, and competitive trading conditions, Vantage continues to lead the CFD industry in reliability and customer confidence.

Vantage's recognition as the "Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform Global 2025" highlights the company's continued efforts in providing traders with access to a diverse range of asset classes through CFDs, including forex, indices, commodities and shares. The platform's advanced trading tools, seamless execution, and robust infrastructure make it a top choice for CFD traders worldwide.

Furthermore, the award for "Best Forex Affiliate Program Global 2025" is a testament to Vantage's commitment to building strong, mutually beneficial partnerships. With competitive commission structures, advanced tracking systems, and dedicated partner support, Vantage's Forex Affiliate Program is one of the most rewarding in the CFD industry.

Shankar Shivaprasad, CEO and Chief Editor of International Business Magazine, shared his thoughts on Vantage's achievements:

"With advanced charting tools, along with accurate and fast order executions over an intuitive and stable platform, Vantage Markets has won the title of 'Most Trusted Broker Global 2025'. This award is also an appreciation for the availability of the widest range of CFD tradable instruments. Our jury, taking note of the platform's transparency and competitive fee structure, has taken the unanimous decision after reviewing several nominees from across the globe. Considering its strict adherence to several regulatory standards, International Business Magazine reviewed the wide range of asset classes and forex affiliate programs that are accessible over Vantage's platforms. Our jury members factored in these impressive features of the platform and proclaimed them as the 'Best Platform for Multi-Asset Trading' and extended their accolades for its effective forex affiliate program."

Marc Despallieres, CEO of Vantage Markets, expressed his gratitude for the recognition:

"These awards reflect the hard work and dedication of our entire team at Vantage. Trust is at the core of everything we do, and being named the 'Most Trusted Broker' is an achievement we take immense pride in. We continuously strive to provide traders with an unparalleled multi-asset trading experience, and this recognition reaffirms our commitment to delivering transparency, innovation, and world-class trading solutions. We are also incredibly proud of our Forex Affiliate Program, which supports our partners worldwide with the tools and support they need. This acknowledgment from International Business Magazine further fuels our mission to lead the industry in excellence and innovation."

As Vantage continues to grow and innovate, these awards serve as a strong foundation for further advancements in trading technology, market access, and client-focused solutions. Vantage remains committed to delivering best-in-class trading experiences and enhancing its offerings to support traders and partners in making informed decisions.

For more information on Vantage's award-winning services, visit Vantage Markets.

About Vantage

Vantage Markets (or Vantage) is a multi-asset CFD broker offering clients access to a nimble and powerful service for trading Contracts for Difference (CFDs) products, including Forex, Commodities, Indices, Shares, ETFs, and Bonds.

With over 15 years of market experience, Vantage transcends the role of broker, providing a trusted trading ecosystem, an award-winning mobile trading app, and a user-friendly trading platform that empowers clients to seize trading opportunities. Download the Vantage App on App Store or Google Play.

trade smarter @vantage

RISK WARNING: CFD trading carries significant risks. You could lose more than your initial investment.

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice, an offer, or solicitation of any financial products or services. The content is not intended for residents of any jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. The awards mentioned are granted by International Business Magazine independent criteria and do not imply regulatory authorisation or availability of services in all regions. Readers are advised to seek independent professional advice before making any investment or financial decisions. Any reliance you place on the information presented is strictly at your own risk.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2631683/Vantage_Markets_Recognised_Four_Prestigious_Awards_International_Business_Magazine_Awards.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2506103/Vantage_15_Logo_Logo.jpg