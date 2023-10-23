Over 60% of active traders want to start Copy Trading, according to Vantage survey

PORT VILA, Vanuatu, Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Multi-asset broker, Vantage Markets, reports that over 60% of active traders are interested to try copy trading on the Vantage App, according to a recent client survey.

The survey also revealed that 19.7% of respondents were unfamiliar with copy trading and were interested to learn more about it. Additionally, 47.5% of respondents hoped to see more enticing incentives and promotions.

Vantage enables more novice traders to experience Copy Trading from US$50 Lian Jie, Assistant App Marketing Director, Vantage

In response to the findings, Vantage is lowering the minimum deposit requirement from US$200 to US$50, effective from today.

"Our clients are looking for a means to expand their portfolio and maximise their returns with minimal cost, so our reduced minimum deposit provides a lower barrier for them to explore copy trading and adopt it as part of their trading strategy," said Lian Jie, Assistant App Marketing Director, Vantage.

A significant number of novice copy traders also expressed an interest in having additional educational resources within the Vantage Copy Trading environment.

With that, Vantage is set to release a series of educational tutorials and user guides in the coming months. These resources will help copy traders make full use of the platform, and will include step-by-step guides covering a wide array of topics, from account opening, to copy trading fundamentals, and advanced trading tools.

"User satisfaction is a huge part of our work and our in-app client surveys have allowed us to remain attuned to our clients' trading needs and experience," added Lian Jie. "Our additional educational materials will be beneficial to all our traders from the novice to the experienced traders."

About Vantage

Vantage (or Vantage Markets) is a multi-asset broker offering clients access to a nimble and powerful service for trading CFD on Forex, Commodities, Indices, Shares, ETFs, and Bonds.

With over 13 years of market experience, Vantage is more than a broker. It provides a trusted trading ecosystem, an award-winning mobile trading app, and a user-friendly trading platform that enables clients to seize trading opportunities. Download the Vantage App on App Store or Google Play.

Disclaimer:

Copy trading features come with inherent risks, and can lead to significant losses. We encourage you to carefully consider your financial position and risk appetite before deciding to use these features. Past performance is not indicative of future results, and there are no assurances of profit in copy trading. The decision to participate in copy trading is entirely your own, and you will be solely responsible for any outcomes resulting from your actions. While our platform offers copy trading as a service, we do not provide investment advice or recommendation. The management of your investments and the choices made in copy trading are your sole responsibility. By using the copy trading on our platform, you acknowledge that you have read and understood this disclaimer and agree to the terms and conditions set forth by our service.

