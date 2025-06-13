Vantage Connect Clinches "Best Trade Execution" Title for Third Consecutive Year at 2025 Global Forex Awards - B2B

LONDON, June 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantage Connect has secured its position as an industry leader after being awarded "Best Trade Execution" at the 2025 Global Forex Awards - B2B – the third consecutive year the broker has claimed this prestigious honour. The recognition by Holiston Media reaffirms Vantage's standing as a premier provider of ultra-fast, reliable execution services for institutional and B2B forex clients.

This year's fiercely competitive awards attracted over 7,500 verified industry votes, with Vantage's triumph demonstrating its sustained commitment to technological innovation and client-focused solutions in the institutional trading space.

David Shayer, CEO of Vantage UK, commented: "Earning this distinction three years running speaks volumes about our team's dedication to perfecting the institutional trading experience. In today's volatile markets, execution quality separates the best from the rest – that's why we've invested heavily in cutting-edge infrastructure that delivers unmatched speed, precision and transparency. This peer-endorsed award validates our approach and fuels our ambition to keep raising the bar."

The Global Forex Awards - B2B recognises outstanding achievement across 22 competitive categories, spotlighting firms that are reshaping industry standards in forex technology, liquidity provision and trade execution. Vantage's continued dominance in the execution category places it among an elite cadre of market-defining businesses.

Archie Humphries, Director at Holiston Media, remarked: "Winning one of these awards doesn't just elevate a company's reputation, it reflects real, peer-validated impact in the marketplace. It's a major milestone for teams, customers, and future growth."

Vantage extends its gratitude to clients, partners, and industry peers for their continued support. As a key player in the forex and multi-asset trading space, Vantage remains committed to advancing its technology, liquidity solutions, and execution capabilities to meet the evolving needs of institutional traders.

Visit Vantage Markets website, for more information about Vantage's award-winning services and upcoming initiatives.

About Vantage Connect

Vantage Connect is the institutional arm of Vantage Markets, offering bespoke liquidity solutions and multi-asset trading access to hedge funds, brokers, asset managers, and family offices. With advanced technology and deep market expertise, it supports institutional clients in navigating global financial markets with confidence.

About Holiston Media

Founded in 2018, Holiston Media delivers world-class recognition programs that celebrate innovation, creativity, and excellence across both retail and B2B financial services. Today, it operates five internationally acclaimed awards platforms, including the Global Forex Awards.

For more details on the 2025 Global Forex Awards - B2B, visit www.globalforexawards.com/b2bawards.

