Valmet has published the Annual Report, the Corporate Governance Statement and the Remuneration Report for 2022

ESPOO, Finland, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Valmet has today, on February 21, 2023, published its Annual Report for 2022 on the company's website at www.valmet.com/annualreport2022. The Annual Report consists of three separate parts: the Annual Review, the Financial Statements and the GRI Supplement.

The Annual Review covers Valmet's market environment and the progress of company's strategy, operations and sustainability in 2022. The Financial Statements report includes Valmet's Financial Statements for 2022 and information about its share, shareholders and management. The GRI Supplement defines Valmet's sustainability reporting scope and principles, and alignment with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) in 2022.

Valmet has today published its financial statements in European Single Electronic Format (ESEF). The ESEF report is available on the same website and attached to this release. The audit firm PricewaterhouseCoopers Oy has provided an independent auditor's reasonable assurance report on Valmet's ESEF financial statements in accordance with ISAE 3000 (Revised).

Valmet has also published its Corporate Governance Statement and Remuneration Report for 2022. These have been prepared in accordance with the recommendations of the Finnish Corporate Governance Code and are available at www.valmet.com/governance.

The Annual Review, the Financial Statements, the GRI Supplement, the Corporate Governance Statement and the Remuneration Report are attached to this stock exchange release.

Further information, please contact:

Anu Salonsaari-Posti, Senior Vice President, Marketing, Communications, Sustainability and Corporate Relations, Valmet, tel. +358 10 672 0033

Pekka Rouhiainen, Vice President, Investor Relations, Valmet, tel. +358 10 672 0020

Rasmus Oksala, General Counsel, Valmet, tel. +358 50 3173 830

VALMET

Katri Hokkanen

CFO

Pekka Rouhiainen

Vice President, Investor Relations

DISTRIBUTION:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Major media

www.valmet.com

About Valmet

Valmet is a leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. With our automation systems and flow control solutions, we serve an even wider base of process industries. Our 17,500 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward – every day.

The company has over 220 years of industrial history and a strong track record in continuous improvement and renewal. In 2022, a major milestone was achieved when the flow control company Neles was merged into Valmet. Valmet's net sales in 2022 were approximately EUR 5.1 billion.

Valmet's shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki, and the head office is in Espoo, Finland.

Follow us on valmet.com | Twitter | Twitter (IR) | LinkedIn | Facebook | YouTube | Instagram |

Processing of personal data

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE Valmet Oyj