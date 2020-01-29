Vaccines Market Worth $58.4 Billion by 2024 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Vaccines Market by Technology (Live, Toxoid, Recombinant), Disease (Pneumococcal, Influenza, DTP, Rotavirus, TT, Polio, MMR, Varicella, Dengue, TB, shingles, Rabies), Route (IM, SC, ID, Oral), Patient (Pediatric, Adult), Type - Global Forecast to 2024", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Vaccines Market is projected to reach USD 58.4 billion by 2024 from USD 41.7 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period.

Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=1155

The growth of this market is majorly attributed to the high prevalence of infectious diseases, increasing company initiatives to enhance vaccine R&D, growing government support for vaccine development, and the rising focus on immunization. However, the huge capital investments required for developing vaccines may restrain market growth.

By technology, the conjugate vaccines segment accounted for the largest market share in 2018.

On the basis of technology, the Vaccines Market has been segmented into conjugate vaccines, inactivated and subunit vaccines, live attenuated vaccines, recombinant vaccines, and toxoid vaccines. The conjugate vaccines segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2018. The large share of this segment can be attributed to increasing government support and rising company investments in conjugate vaccine development.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Vaccines Market"

108 – Tables

35 – Figures

189 – Pages

Monovalent vaccines segment commanded the largest share of the market, by type, in 2018.

On the basis of type, the Vaccines Market has been segmented into monovalent and multivalent vaccines. The monovalent vaccines segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2018. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the rising prevalence of diseases and increasing government and non-government initiatives to promote immunization.

Pneumococcal disease is the largest disease indication segment of the market.

On the basis of disease indication, the market is segmented into pneumococcal disease, influenza, DTP, hepatitis, human papillomavirus (HPV), rotavirus, meningococcal disease, MMR (measles, mumps, and rubella), varicella, polio, herpes zoster, and other disease indications. The pneumococcal disease segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2018. This can be attributed to the high incidence of pneumococcal disease and increasing government investments in pneumococcal vaccination programs.

Get 10% Customization on this Research Report:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=1155

North America dominates the Vaccines Market during the forecast period.

In 2018, North America accounted for the largest share of the market, followed by Europe. Factors such as the high prevalence of infectious diseases and increasing investments by government and non-government organizations for vaccine development are driving the market in North America.

GlaxoSmithKline plc (UK), Pfizer, Inc. (US), Sanofi Pasteur (France), and Merck & Co., Inc. (US) are the key players operating in the Vaccines Market. Other prominent players in this market include CSL Limited (Australia), Emergent BioSolutions, Inc. (US), Johnson & Johnson (US), AstraZeneca (UK), Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd. (India), Bavarian Nordic (Denmark), Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation (Japan), Daiichi Sankyo (Japan), Panacea Biotec (India), Biological E (India), Bharat Biotech (India), Sinovac Biotech Ltd (China), Incepta Vaccine Ltd. (Bangladesh), Valneva SE (France), VBI Vaccines Inc. (US), and Bio Farma (Brazil).

Browse Adjacent Markets: Pharmaceuticals Market Research Reports & Consulting

Get Special Pricing on Bundle Reports:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/RequestBundleReport.asp?id=1155

Browse Related Reports:

Veterinary Vaccines Market by Disease (Swine Pneumonia, Avian Influenza, Rabies, Clostridial Diseases, Porcine Parvovirus), Type (Poultry, Companion Animal, Aquaculture, Porcine), Technology (Toxoid, Recombinant, Inactivated) - Global Forecast to 2022

Vaccine Adjuvants Market by Product Type (Particulate, Emulsions, Pathogen, Saponin), Route of Administration (Subcutaneous, Intramuscular), Disease Type (Infectious, Cancer), Application (Research, Commercial) & Application Category - Forecasts to 2021

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Shelly Singh

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/vaccine-technologies-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/vaccine-technologies.asp

Logo : https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets