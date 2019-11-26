Utility Services, Inc. Named in Business Worldwide Magazine's Companies to Watch 2019

LONDON, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Keeping up to date with regulations, industry trends and new technology can be significant effort, so Utility Services was established to help businesses stay ahead of their statutory requirements. We can now announce that the Vermont based Utility Services has been named by Business Worldwide Magazine as one of its "20 Most Innovative Companies to Watch, 2019".

The list is a celebration of trailblazing organisations that are changing the game in their respective industries and altering the corporate landscape. From banking to industry, healthcare to energy, these companies are at the cutting edge of technology, innovation and business strategies. As individuals and as part of the larger global landscape, they demonstrate a shared goal of developing revolutionary products and tech with the power to drive scalable business models and disrupt established industries and markets.

Founded in 2007, Utility Services Inc, is a service organisation dedicated to assisting US and Canadian companies with their energy compliance, security and reliability. It guides businesses through rapidly evolving industry changes and performance requirements approved by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) and works with clients in 47 of the 48 states, as well as most of Canada's Southern tier provinces. It has also represented over 25 GW of nameplate generation in the areas of compliance, research, and standard development, along with dozens of distribution and transmission service organisations.

The organisation has 15 employees and several professional consultants providing customised solutions to complex energy problems. To date the organisation has successfully undertaken more than 400 audits, guided self-certifications and spot checks, empowering organisations to keep pace with a constantly changing market.

CEO Brian Evans Mongeon told Business Worldwide Magazine that the energy sector has become a major target for hackers over recent years, and Utility Services Inc is helping its customers lead the way in terms of security.

"Our 'Securing the Grid' exercises continue to be a huge growth area for the company. We fashion table-top exercises to meet the customer's needs, whether cyber, physical, emergency management, or other incidences. Utility Services offers customers the choice of a variety of scenario types from its catalogue of exercises. In a single afternoon, we can assess an organisation's ability to be prepared for all types of risk scenarios. Our ability to quickly assess technological, alongside regulatory changes, is what puts our company ahead of any other."

To find out more about Utility Services Inc visit https://www.utilitysvcs.com/

An article of the company can be found on the BWM website https://www.bwmonline.com/2019/11/19/keeping-place-with-regulatory-compliance-in-utilities/

About Business Worldwide Magazine

Business Worldwide Magazine is the leading source of business and dealmaker intelligence throughout the world. Our quarterly magazine and online news portal enables an established audience of corporate dealmakers to track the latest news, stories and developments affecting the international markets, corporate finance, business strategy and changes in legislation. This readership includes of CEO/CFO - Banks, Corporate Lawyers and Venture Capital/Private Equity Companies to name a few.

Contact

David Jones

Awards Department

E: david.jones@bwmonline.com

W: http://www.bwmonline.com

SOURCE Business Worldwide Magazine