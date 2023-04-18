U.S. Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market to Reach $32.5 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. personal protective equipment market size is anticipated to reach USD 32.5 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is driven by increasing spending on worker safety and protective products coupled with rising awareness about stringent safety rules & regulations.

Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

The head protection equipment is expected to witness growth at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period owing to the increasing instances of brain injuries across various industries such as construction, mining, oil & gas, and manufacturing.

Demand for PPE in healthcare accounted for 34.9% share of the country revenue in 2021 on account of rising demand for hand protection, respiratory protection, and protective clothing to ensure the employees' safety during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hand protection is estimated to witness growth at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2030 in terms of revenue owing to the increasing adoption of gloves to limit the spread of the COVID-19 infection through surface contact.

The demand for PPE in the chemical industry in the U.S. is estimated to witness growth at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2022 to 2030, in terms of revenue, on account of the product's ability to prevent injuries or burns to the skin, face, hand, respiratory system, and head.

Market for the U.S. personal protective equipment is characterized by the presence of well-established players that have a broad product portfolio, extensive distribution networks, and large financial capacities, which is expected to restrict new entrants.

U.S. Personal Protective Equipment Market Growth & Trends

The U.S. is one of the most severely affected countries in the world by the coronavirus. The rapid spread of COVID-19 in the country has increased the demand for personal protective equipment (PPE), especially in the healthcare sector, to reduce further transmission. Thus, the COVID-19 outbreak had a positive impact on the growth of the U.S. personal protective equipment market.

Increasing awareness among the industry participants regarding the importance of worker safety and security at workplaces, on account of the stringent regulations and high costs associated with workplace hazards, is anticipated to drive market growth. Particularly, rising awareness along with new rules & regulations in the U.S. are likely to fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

Government regulations such as ANSI, NIOSH, and ASTM compel the use of protective equipment for workers in end-use industries such as oil & gas, mining, and construction. Mandated policies by agencies for companies to maintain worker safety in industries are anticipated to drive demand for personal protective equipment.

Increasing onshore and offshore drilling activities coupled with rising shale gas production in the U.S. are the factors anticipated to augment PPE demand to protect employees from workplace hazards. Furthermore, high product penetration in the U.S. is attributed to the stringent regulatory scenario and growing employee awareness regarding personal safety.

Key players such as 3M, Honeywell International Inc., and DuPont actively focus on product innovation, joint ventures, mergers, and acquisitions. In May 2022, 3M announced expanding production for personal protective equipment such as respiratory and hearing protection products. This expansion will allow 3M to increase investment to meet the unmatched demand for PPE.

U.S. Personal Protective Equipment Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the U.S. personal protective equipment market based on the product, and end-use

U.S. PPE Market - Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Head Protection

Eye Protection

Face Protection

Hearing Protection

Protective Clothing

Heat & flame protection



Chemical defending



Clean room clothing



Mechanical protective clothing



Limited general use



Others

Respiratory Protection

Air-purifying respirator



Supplied air respirators

Protective Footwear

Leather



Rubber



PVC



Polyurethane



Others

Fall Protection

Soft Goods



Hard Goods



Others

Hand Protection

Disposable



Durable



Others

U.S. PPE Market - End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Construction

Manufacturing

Oil & Gas

Chemicals

Food

Pharmaceuticals

Healthcare

Transportation

Mining

Others

List of Key Players of U.S. Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market

Honeywell International Inc.

Lakeland Industries Inc.

DuPont

3M

Ansell Ltd.

Avon Rubber plc

Alpha Pro Tech Limited

Uvex Safety Group

Mine Safety Appliances (MSA) Company

Radians, Inc.

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.