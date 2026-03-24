US Jewellery Market is Projected to Reach USD 83.2 Billion by 2032, Driven by Strong Demand for Fine Jewellery: Vyansa Intelligence

NEW DELHI, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest report published by Vyansa Intelligence, the Jewellery Market in the United States is projected to grow at a CAGR of around 1.02% during 2026–2032. The market growth is primarily driven by sustained consumer demand for fine jewellery, increasing preference for premium and personalized jewellery pieces, and the continued presence of well-established retail networks across the country.

United States Jewellery Market Key Takeaways

The United States jewellery market is estimated at around USD 77.51 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach approximately USD 83.2 billion by 2032, reflecting steady market growth supported by consistent consumer spending on luxury and occasion-based jewellery products.

By category, fine jewellery is expected to dominate the market, capturing approximately 80% market share, driven by strong demand for high-value materials such as gold, platinum, and diamond-based jewellery.

By sales channel, retail offline stores are projected to maintain their leadership position with around 65% share, as consumers continue to prefer in-store experiences for high-value purchases, ensuring product authenticity and quality.

More than 15 companies are actively engaged in producing jewellery in the United States, indicating a competitive and fragmented market landscape.

The top five companies collectively account for nearly 10% of the market share, including Swarovski AG, Claire's Stores Inc., Piaget SA, LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton Inc., and Cartier International Inc., among others.

Key Forces Influencing Jewellery Demand Across the United States

Rising Affinity Toward Premium and Fine Jewellery Driving Core Demand

The United States jewellery market is primarily driven by a growing consumer inclination toward premium and high-quality jewellery. Fine jewellery, particularly pieces crafted from gold, platinum, and diamonds, continues to witness sustained demand due to its long-term value, durability, and strong association with luxury and status. Moreover, jewellery remains an integral part of key life events such as weddings, anniversaries, and celebrations, prompting consumers to invest in high-value products. This consistent demand across occasion-based purchases reinforces the dominance of fine jewellery within the market.

Personalization and Designer Appeal Enhancing Consumer Engagement

Building on the demand for premium products, the increasing popularity of personalized and designer jewellery is further shaping market dynamics. Consumers are progressively seeking unique, customized pieces that reflect individual identity and emotional significance. In response, jewellery brands are expanding their offerings through bespoke services, customizable designs, and limited-edition collections. This shift toward personalization not performs only enhances consumer engagement but also enables brands to differentiate themselves in an increasingly competitive and fragmented marketplace.

Established Retail Infrastructure Supporting Market Accessibility

Complementing product-driven demand, the strong presence of established retail networks continues to play a vital role in sustaining market growth. The United States benefits from a well-developed jewellery retail ecosystem comprising branded outlets, specialty stores, and department stores. These physical retail formats provide consumers with the opportunity to assess product quality, authenticity, and craftsmanship before making high-value purchases. Additionally, in-store assistance and after-sales services further strengthen consumer confidence, thereby maintaining the dominance of offline retail channels.

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Key Challenge Impacting the Market Growth

Price Sensitivity and Volatility in Precious Metal Prices Creating Market Constraints

Despite steady demand, the market faces notable challenges arising from increasing consumer price sensitivity and fluctuations in precious metal prices. Variations in the cost of gold, platinum, and other raw materials directly influence jewellery pricing, potentially impacting purchasing decisions, particularly within the premium segment. Furthermore, the growing availability of cost-effective alternatives, such as costume jewellery and lab-grown diamonds, is intensifying price competition across the market. As a result, brands must strategically balance pricing, quality, and value perception to sustain competitiveness and consumer interest.

Market Analysis by Category and Sales Channel

By category, fine jewellery continues to dominate the United States jewellery market, accounting for approximately 80% of the total share. This strong position is primarily supported by consistent consumer preference for high-quality, durable, and investment-oriented products. Jewellery pieces crafted from gold, platinum, and diamonds are widely perceived as symbols of luxury, status, and long-term value. Furthermore, the demand for fine jewellery is closely linked to occasion-based purchases such as weddings, anniversaries, and celebrations. As a result, this segment benefits from both emotional and financial buying motivations, ensuring sustained demand across diverse consumer groups.

By sales channel, retail offline stores continue to lead the United States jewellery market, capturing approximately 65% of the total share. This dominance is largely attributed to the trust and assurance associated with in-store purchases, particularly for high-value jewellery items. Consumers prefer physical retail environments where they can examine product authenticity, craftsmanship, and quality before making a purchase decision. Additionally, personalized customer service, expert guidance, and after-sales support further enhance the overall buying experience. Consequently, the ability to offer a tangible and reliable purchasing journey continues to reinforce the strong position of offline retail channels in the market.

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Major Jewellery Companies in the United States

Key companies contributing to competition and product innovation in the market include:

Swarovski AG

Claire's Stores Inc

Piaget SA

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton Inc

Cartier International Inc

Pandora A/S

Van Cleef & Arpels Inc

Chanel USA Inc

Harry Winston Inc

Bulgari SpA

United States Jewellery Market Scope

By Category: Costume Jewellery, Fine Jewellery

By Type: Earrings, Neckwear, Rings, Wristwear, Other

By Collection: Diamond, Non-Diamond

By Material Type: Gold, Platinum, Metal Combination, Silver

By Sales Channel: Retail Offline, Retail Online

By End User: Men, Women

Browse More Reports on Jewellery

UK Jewellery Market: The Jewellery in UK is estimated at USD 6.42 billion in 2025 and is expected to grow to USD 6.89 billion by 2032. Also, the market is projected to register a CAGR of around 1.01% during 2026-32.

UAE Jewellery Market: The Jewellery in UAE is estimated at USD 3.85 billion in 2025 and is expected to grow to USD 4.64 billion by 2032. Also, the market is projected to register a CAGR of around 2.7% during 2026-32.

Thailand Jewellery Market: The Jewellery market in Thailand is estimated at USD 2.52 billion in 2025 and is expected to grow to USD 3.05 billion by 2032. Also, the market is projected to register a CAGR of around 2.76% during 2026-32.

Turkey Jewellery Market: The Jewellery in Turkey is estimated at USD 820 million in 2025 and is expected to grow to USD 1.01 billion by 2032. Also, the market is projected to register a CAGR of around 3.02% during 2026-32.

Philippines Jewellery Market: The Jewellery in Philippines is estimated at USD 680 million in 2025 and is expected to grow to USD 785 million by 2032. Also, the market is projected to register a CAGR of around 2.07% during 2026-32.

Netherlands Jewellery Market: The Jewellery market in Netherlands is estimated at USD 1.34 billion in 2025 and is expected to grow to USD 1.51 billion by 2032. Also, the market is projected to register a CAGR of around 1.72% during 2026-32.

Poland Jewellery Market: The Jewellery in Poland is estimated at USD 1.07 billion and is expected to grow to USD 1.21 billion by 2032. Also, the market is projected to register a CAGR of around 1.77% during 2026-32.

Japan Jewellery Market: The Jewellery in Japan is estimated at USD 7.48 billion and is expected to grow to USD 8.08 billion by 2032. Also, the market is projected to register a CAGR of around 1.11% during 2026-32.

Italy Jewellery Market: The Jewellery in Italy is estimated at USD 5.29 billion and is expected to grow to USD 5.67 billion by 2032. Also, the market is projected to register a CAGR of around 1% during 2026-32.

Indonesia Jewellery Market: The Jewellery in Indonesia is estimated at USD 2.66 billion and is expected to grow to USD 3.29 billion by 2032. Also, the market is projected to register a CAGR of around 3.08% during 2026-32.

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