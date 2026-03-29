Europe 155mm Artillery Shells Market is Projected to Reach USD 870 Million by 2032 Amid Rising Defense Preparedness, Reports Vyansa Intelligence

NEW DELHI, March 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest market research report published by Vyansa Intelligence, the Europe 155mm Artillery Shells Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 8.39% during 2026–2032. The market expansion is primarily driven by increasing defense budgets across European nations, ongoing stockpile replenishment initiatives, and heightened geopolitical tensions necessitating sustained artillery readiness. Germany leads the regional market with around 30% share, supported by its strong defense manufacturing base and procurement initiatives.

Europe 155mm Artillery Shells Market Key Takeaways

The Europe 155mm artillery shells market was valued at approximately USD 495 million in 2025 and is projected to reach around USD 870 million by 2032, reflecting steady growth supported by expanding procurement programs and industrial production scaling.

By shell type, high-explosive (HE/HE-FRAG) shells dominate with around 65% share, driven by their extensive use in combat and operational deployments.

By guidance, unguided shells account for nearly 80% of the market, supported by their cost-effectiveness and suitability for large-volume procurement.

More than 10 companies are actively operating in the Europe 155mm artillery shells market, reflecting a competitive yet moderately consolidated landscape.

The top five players collectively hold approximately 70% of the market share, indicating strong dominance by established defense manufacturers.

Driving Forces Behind the Expansion of Europe 155mm Artillery Shells Market

Rising Defense Spending and Strategic Stockpile Rebuilding

The increasing emphasis on strengthening military preparedness across Europe is a primary driver of market growth. Governments are actively investing in replenishing artillery ammunition stockpiles, particularly in response to evolving security dynamics and prolonged regional conflicts. This has resulted in sustained procurement of 155mm artillery shells for both immediate operational use and long-term reserve building.

Growing Demand from Active and Contingency Operations

The demand for artillery shells is significantly influenced by active conflict scenarios as well as contingency planning. Military forces are prioritizing readiness through continuous ammunition supply, including urgent operational demand and strategic reserve accumulation, thereby reinforcing consistent market expansion.

Industrial Scaling and Production Capacity Expansion

Leading defense contractors are increasing manufacturing output to meet rising demand across Europe. Companies such as Rheinmetall, Nexter (KNDS), Thales, BAE Systems, Elbit Systems, and General Dynamics Ordnance & Tactical Systems are actively strengthening production capabilities, contributing to improved supply chain resilience and faster delivery timelines.

View Full Report and request to get the sample pages at:

https://www.vyansaintelligence.com/industry-report/europe-155mm-artillery-shells-market-outlook

Key Challenges Impacting Market Expansion

Shift Toward Precision-Guided Munitions and Cost Pressures

Despite strong demand, the gradual shift toward precision-guided munitions presents a structural challenge for conventional artillery shells. Precision systems, while more expensive, offer higher accuracy and efficiency, potentially impacting long-term demand dynamics. Additionally, rising raw material costs and production complexities may exert pressure on pricing and procurement strategies.

Strategic Momentum Strengthening Europe's Artillery Ammunition Landscape Through Capacity and Long-Term Contracts

In 2025, Rheinmetall AG initiated a significant step toward strengthening Europe's ammunition production base by announcing a major capacity expansion under its "Plant Lower Saxony" (Unterlüß) initiative, backed by an investment of approximately €500 million. The development follows a phased implementation strategy, with loading, assembling, and packing (LAP) operations commencing in Q2 2025, followed by shell production ramp-up in Q3 2025. Notably, the facility is designed with vertically integrated manufacturing capabilities, encompassing shell production, explosive filling, and final assembly, thereby enhancing supply chain control and improving delivery reliability. From a broader market perspective, this expansion represents a critical effort to address Europe's structural supply limitations. However, despite this capacity addition, demand is expected to continue outpacing supply during the initial 2025–2026 ramp-up phase, indicating a delayed return to equilibrium.

Building on this momentum, in February 2026, Rheinmetall AG further strengthened its market position by securing a seven-year framework agreement with Denmark for the supply of multiple ammunition categories, including 155mm artillery shells. Formalized during a signing ceremony on 30 January 2026, the agreement includes initial call-offs valued in the hundreds of millions of euros. This development underscores a broader structural shift across NATO and EU member states toward long-term procurement frameworks aimed at ensuring supply security and sustained operational readiness. Such agreements not only improve demand visibility for manufacturers but also enable more efficient forward planning across the value chain, including raw material sourcing and production scheduling. Nevertheless, as these framework agreements convert into firm orders, they are likely to intensify near-term supply constraints, particularly given Europe's still-evolving production capacity landscape.

Market Analysis by Shell Type and Guidance

By shell type, High-explosive (HE/HE-FRAG) shells continue to dominate the Europe 155mm artillery shells market, accounting for approximately 65% of the total share. This dominance is primarily attributed to their extensive utilization in combat operations, where both offensive strike capability and defensive suppression are critical. Moreover, their versatility across diverse battlefield scenarios further reinforces their importance within modern artillery systems. In addition, HE shells offer a reliable balance between impact effectiveness and operational adaptability, making them a preferred choice among defense forces. Consequently, procurement strategies across European nations remain heavily focused on these shells to ensure sustained combat readiness and operational efficiency.

By guidance, Unguided shells lead the market with nearly 80% share, largely driven by their cost-effectiveness and suitability for high-volume deployment across multiple operational scenarios. In contrast to precision-guided munitions, which are typically reserved for targeted and high-value engagements, unguided shells enable sustained firing capabilities essential for prolonged combat situations. Furthermore, their simpler design and lower production costs allow for faster manufacturing and easier stockpile replenishment. As a result, defense agencies continue to rely heavily on unguided systems to maintain adequate ammunition reserves. Nevertheless, precision-guided shells are gradually gaining traction, particularly in missions requiring enhanced accuracy and reduced collateral impact.

View Full Report (All Data, In One Place):

https://www.vyansaintelligence.com/industry-report/europe-155mm-artillery-shells-market-outlook (Explore in-depth analyses, market trends, and competitive insights.)

Significant Companies in Europe 155mm Artillery Shells Market

Key companies contributing to competition and market expansion include:

Elbit Systems

General Dynamics Ordnance & Tactical Systems

Thales

Rheinmetall

Nexter (KNDS)

Nammo

BAE Systems

Eurenco

PGZ

MSM Group

Europe 155mm Artillery Shells Market Scope

By Shell Type: High-Explosive (HE/HE-FRAG), Smoke, Illumination, Training/Practice, Others

By Guidance: Unguided, Precision-Guided

By Range Class: Standard Range, Extended Range, Assisted Range (Base Bleed, Rocket-Assisted (RAP))

By Operational Use: Training Consumption, Routine Peacetime Stockpile Replenishment, Active Conflict Replenishment\Urgent Operational Demand, Strategic Reserve\Surge Inventory Build

By Platform Type: Towed Howitzers, Self-Propelled Howitzers, Truck-Mounted Howitzers

By Country: Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe

Browse More Reports on 155mm Artillery Shells

Finland 155mm Artillery Shells Market: The 155mm artillery shells market size in Finland was estimated at USD 15 million in 2025, and is expected to grow to USD 55 million by 2032. Also, the market is projected to register a CAGR of around 20.4% during 2026-32.

Spain 155mm Artillery Shells Market: The 155mm artillery shells market size in Spain was estimated at USD 55 million in 2025 and is expected to grow to USD 80 million by 2032. Also, the market is projected to register a CAGR of around 5.5% during 2026-32.

Poland 155mm Artillery Shells Market: The 155mm artillery shells market size in Poland was estimated at USD 80 million in 2025 and is expected to grow to USD 120 million by 2032. Also, the market is projected to register a CAGR of around 5.96% during 2026-32.

Baltic States 155mm Artillery Shells Market: The 155mm artillery shells market size in Baltic States was estimated at USD 20 million in 2025 and is expected to grow to USD 40 million by 2032. Also, the market is projected to register a CAGR of around 10.41% during 2026-32.

Germany 155mm Artillery Shells Market: The 155mm artillery shells market size in Germany was estimated at USD 145 million in 2025 and is expected to grow to USD 210 million by 2032. Also, the market is projected to register a CAGR of around 5.43% during 2026-32.

About Vyansa Intelligence

Vyansa Intelligence is a global market research and consulting firm dedicated to delivering strategic insights across high-growth and emerging industries worldwide. Our comprehensive research reports provide data-driven analysis of market trends, competitive landscapes, technological innovations, and regulatory developments shaping the global business environment. Supported by robust research methodologies, advanced forecasting models, and carefully validated primary and secondary data sources, Vyansa Intelligence empowers corporations, investors, and decision-makers to identify emerging opportunities, manage potential risks, and develop well-informed long-term strategies.

Contact Us:

Vyansa Intelligence

Office: Office No.110, H-159, Sector 63, Noida, Uttar Pradesh - 201301, India

Contact No: +91 7065555003

Email: sales@vyansaintelligence.com

Website: vyansaintelligence.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2929228/5889006/Vyansa_Intelligence_Logo.jpg