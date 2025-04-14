US Clinical Communication & Collaboration Market worth US$1.57 billion by 2029 with 13.5% CAGR | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., April 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The US Clinical Communication & Collaboration Market is expected to reach US$1.57 billion by 2029 from US$0.83 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 13.5% during 2024–2029. In the US, the clinical communication and collaboration market is witnessing robust growth driven by the widespread incidence of chronic diseases, growing focus on big data and mHealth solutions, and strict regulatory mandates such as HIPAA and other industry standards. Shifting to value-based care and population health improvement has caused healthcare organizations across the country to implement converged communication solutions. Greater interoperability and information sharing between hospitals, clinics, and research facilities have enhanced patient outcomes and coordinated care. Despite this, constraints like the decentralized IT infrastructure and interoperability issues between legacy systems inhibit unproblematic sharing of data. Irrespective of this, sustained technological improvements and federal stimulus fuel continued market growth, with the US becoming a leader in the adoption of advanced clinical communication and collaboration technologies.

By Based on component, the US, the Clinical Communication and Collaboration market is segmented into hardware, software, and services segment. The software segment accounted for the largest share of the component segment in 2023. The software segment comprises clinical alerting & notification, physician & nurse scheduling systems, telehealth platform, collaborative care platforms. The clinical alerting & notification segment held the largest market share in the software segment. These systems play a pivotal role in enhancing patient safety, as it reduces response times, and improves clinical decision-making. Moreover, the increasing focus on care coordination and continuity across healthcare settings has propelled the demand for robust clinical alerting and notification solutions. Owing to the many benefits of the software solutions, US healthcare providers are increasingly adopting these solutions for smooth workflows and enhanced quality care.

By Based on application, the US Clinical Communication and Collaboration market is segmented into lab & radiology communication, nurse communication, patient communication & emergency alerts, and physician communication. The physician communication segment held the largest market in 2023 due to its pivotal role in facilitating effective care delivery and enhancing care coordination. Moreover, the unique communication needs of physicians, including the requirement for secure and confidential communication channels, further highlight the importance of dedicated physician communication solutions within the US clinical communication and collaboration market. These solutions offer encrypted messaging, secure voice and video calling, and other advanced features tailored to the specific requirements of healthcare providers, enabling them to communicate effectively while adhering to stringent privacy and security regulations.

By Based on end users, the US Clinical Communication and Collaboration market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, long-term care facilities, nursing centers and other end-users which includes maternity care centers & fertility centers, and trauma and emergency care centers. The hospitals & clinics held the largest share among the end-users in 2023. From emergency departments and operating rooms to inpatient units and outpatient clinics, healthcare providers in hospitals and clinics rely heavily on effective communication channels to coordinate care plans, consult with colleagues, and ensure continuity of care for patients. As healthcare organizations continue to prioritize communication solutions that enhance care coordination, streamline workflows, and support remote care delivery, hospitals, and clinics are poised to remain key drivers of innovation and growth in the US clinical communication and collaboration market

Prominent players in the Clinical Communication and Collaboration market include Avaya LLC (US), Oracle (US), Cisco Systems, Inc. (US), Microsoft Corporation (US), Baxter International (Hillrom) (US), symplr (US), NEC Corporation (Japan), Spok Inc. (US), Vocera Communications (Stryker) (US), Ascom Holding AG (Switzerland), Everbridge (US), Hidden Brains InfoTech. (India), Imprivata, Inc. (US), CommuniCare Technology, Inc. d/b/a Pulsara (US), Mobile Heartbeat (C-HCA, Inc.) (US), OnPage. (US), HARRIS ONPOINT (US), Jive Software, LLC (US), TigerConnect (US), JCT Healthcare Pty Ltd. (Australia), Amplion (US), AndorHealth (US), PerfectServe, Inc. (US), QliqSOFT, Inc. (US), and Connexall, GlobeStar Systems Inc. (Canada).

