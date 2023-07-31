Urothelial Carcinoma Market is Expected to Showcase a Significant Growth by 2032, Assesses DelveInsight | Key Companies to Look Out - MedPacto, AstraZeneca, EMD Serono, Bayer, Merck, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Inovio, Seagen, Incyte

The dynamics of the urothelial carcinoma market are anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the improvement in the diagnosis methodologies, raising awareness of the disease, incremental healthcare spending worldwide, and the expected launch of emerging therapies.

LAS VEGAS, July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Urothelial Carcinoma Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, urothelial carcinoma emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Urothelial Carcinoma Market Report

As per DelveInsight analysis, the urothelial carcinoma market is expected to grow positively at a significant CAGR during the study period (2019–2032).

As per DelveInsight estimates, the total diagnosed incident population of urothelial carcinoma in the seven major markets was found to be 211K cases in 2021. The diagnosed incident population of urothelial carcinoma in the 7MM is expected to increase at a CAGR for the study period, i.e., 2019–2032.

Leading urothelial carcinoma companies such as MedPacto, Inc., AstraZeneca, Vasgene Therapeutics, Inc, Aravive, Inc., EMD Serono, Flare Therapeutics Inc., Bayer, Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Seagen Inc., Incyte Corporation, Acrivon Therapeutics, ALX Oncology Inc., Ikena Oncology, Tyra Biosciences, Inc, UroGen Pharma Ltd., Janssen Research & Development, LLC, Beijing InnoCare Pharma Tech Co., Ltd., IO Biotech, Celldex Therapeutics, Kinnate Biopharma, and others are developing novel urothelial carcinoma drugs that can be available in the urothelial carcinoma market in the coming years.

and others are developing novel urothelial carcinoma drugs that can be available in the urothelial carcinoma market in the coming years. Some key therapies for urothelial carcinoma treatment include Vactosertib(TEW-7197)/ Durvalumab, Pembrolizumab + sEphB4-HSA, Avelumab + AVB-S6-500, FX-909, Copanlisib and Avelumab, Nivolumab, MK-3475 and BCG, Nivolumab in combination with Urelumab, Zilovertamab vedotin, INO-5401, Disitamab vedotin, INCAGN02385, ACR-368, Evorpacept, IK-175, TYRA-300, UGN-102, TAR-200, ICP-192, IO102-IO103 in combination with pembrolizumab, CDX-585, KIN-3248, and others.

Urothelial Carcinoma Overview

Urothelial carcinoma, also known as transitional cell carcinoma, is a type of cancer that begins in the urothelial cells lining the urinary system, including the bladder, ureters, and urethra. It is the most common form of bladder cancer and can also occur in other parts of the urinary tract. The exact causes of urothelial carcinoma are not fully understood. However, several risk factors have been identified. The most significant risk factor is tobacco smoking, which is associated with a higher likelihood of developing bladder cancer.

The symptoms of urothelial carcinoma can vary depending on the location and stage of the cancer. Common urothelial carcinoma symptoms include blood in the urine, which may be visible or microscopic, frequent urination, pain or discomfort during urination, and a sense of urgency to urinate. Diagnosing urothelial carcinoma typically involves a series of tests and procedures. Initially, a comprehensive medical history and physical examination will be conducted. If urothelial carcinoma is suspected, the doctor may recommend further tests, such as urine analysis to detect blood or abnormal cells in the urine. Imaging studies, like ultrasound, CT scans, or MRI, may be performed to evaluate the extent of cancer and identify any spread to nearby tissues or lymph nodes.

Urothelial Carcinoma Epidemiology Segmentation

The urothelial carcinoma epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current urothelial carcinoma patient pool and forecasted trends for individual seven major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders.

The urothelial carcinoma market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Urothelial Carcinoma Cases

Urothelial Carcinoma Gender-specific Incident Population

Urothelial Carcinoma Age-specific Incident Population

Urothelial Carcinoma Severity-specific Incident Population

Urothelial Carcinoma Tumor Stage-specific Incident Cases

Urothelial Carcinoma Treatment Market

Urothelial carcinoma treatment depends on the stage, grade, and extent of the cancer, as well as the overall health of the patient. The main urothelial carcinoma treatment modalities include surgery, chemotherapy, radiation therapy, immunotherapy, and targeted therapy. For early-stage urothelial carcinoma limited to the lining of the bladder, transurethral resection of the bladder tumor (TURBT) may be performed to remove the cancerous tissue. In more advanced cases or when the cancer has spread beyond the bladder, radical cystectomy with or without removal of nearby lymph nodes is often recommended. Chemotherapy may be administered before or after surgery to shrink the tumor or eliminate any remaining cancer cells.

For patients who are not candidates for surgery or have metastatic urothelial carcinoma, systemic treatments like chemotherapy, immunotherapy, and targeted therapy are used to control cancer growth and improve quality of life. Immunotherapy drugs, such as immune checkpoint inhibitors, have shown promising results in boosting the body's immune response against cancer cells. Targeted therapy medications aim to specifically target cancer cells with certain genetic mutations.

In cases where the cancer is not responsive to standard treatments or has recurred after initial treatment, clinical trials may offer experimental therapies that could potentially benefit patients. As treatment options continue to advance, a multidisciplinary approach involving urologists, medical oncologists, radiation oncologists, and other specialists is crucial in tailoring the best treatment plan for each individual with urothelial carcinoma. Regular follow-up and surveillance are essential to monitor the patient's response to treatment and detect any signs of recurrence early on.

Key Urothelial Carcinoma Therapies and Companies

Vactosertib(TEW-7197)/ Durvalumab: MedPacto, Inc./AstraZeneca

Pembrolizumab + sEphB4-HSA: Vasgene Therapeutics, Inc

Avelumab + AVB-S6-500: Aravive, Inc./EMD Serono

FX-909: Flare Therapeutics Inc.

Copanlisib and Avelumab: Bayer

Nivolumab: Bristol-Myers Squibb

MK-3475 and BCG: Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC

Nivolumab in combination with Urelumab: Bristol-Myers Squibb

Zilovertamab vedotin: Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC

INO-5401: Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Disitamab vedotin: Seagen Inc./Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC

INCAGN02385: Incyte Corporation

ACR-368: Acrivon Therapeutics

Evorpacept: ALX Oncology Inc.

IK-175: Ikena Oncology

TYRA-300: Tyra Biosciences, Inc

UGN-102: UroGen Pharma Ltd.

TAR-200: Janssen Research & Development, LLC

ICP-192: Beijing InnoCare Pharma Tech Co., Ltd.

IO102-IO103 in combination with pembrolizumab: IO Biotech

CDX-585: Celldex Therapeutics

KIN-3248: Kinnate Biopharma

Urothelial Carcinoma Market Dynamics

The urothelial carcinoma market dynamics are influenced by a combination of factors. As the most common form of bladder cancer, the demand for effective and targeted therapies has driven pharmaceutical companies and biotech firms to invest heavily in developing innovative treatment options. The urothelial carcinoma market is witnessing a shift towards personalized medicine, with a focus on precision therapies that target specific genetic mutations in urothelial carcinoma. Immunotherapy and targeted therapy have emerged as promising approaches, offering improved treatment outcomes and reduced side effects compared to traditional chemotherapy.

Additionally, clinical trials play a pivotal role in shaping the urothelial carcinoma market dynamics by introducing novel therapies and providing evidence for their efficacy. The expansion of clinical trial initiatives has widened the scope of available treatment options for patients, enhancing their chances of better disease management and improved quality of life.

Furthermore, urothelial carcinoma market dynamics are also influenced by regulatory agencies' approvals and guidelines, which impact the commercialization of new drugs and treatment modalities. Expedited approvals and breakthrough designations for innovative therapies have accelerated their urothelial carcinoma market entry and availability to patients. The increasing prevalence of urothelial carcinoma, especially in aging populations, has led to a greater demand for early detection, accurate diagnosis, and efficient treatment options. This demand is further fueled by rising awareness campaigns and educational initiatives that encourage early screening and prompt medical attention for potential symptoms.

Despite these positive developments, challenges persist, including the high cost of advanced therapies and the need for improved healthcare infrastructure in some regions. Additionally, the emergence of new competitors and generic versions of established treatments has led to a more competitive pricing landscape.

Report Metrics Details Study Period 2019–2032 Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Key Urothelial Carcinoma Companies MedPacto, Inc., AstraZeneca, Vasgene Therapeutics, Inc, Aravive, Inc., EMD Serono, Flare Therapeutics Inc., Bayer, Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Seagen Inc., Incyte Corporation, Acrivon Therapeutics, ALX Oncology Inc., Ikena Oncology, Tyra Biosciences, Inc, UroGen Pharma Ltd., Janssen Research & Development, LLC, Beijing InnoCare Pharma Tech Co., Ltd., IO Biotech, Celldex Therapeutics, Kinnate Biopharma, and others Key Urothelial Carcinoma Therapies Vactosertib(TEW-7197)/ Durvalumab, Pembrolizumab + sEphB4-HSA, Avelumab + AVB-S6-500, FX-909, Copanlisib and Avelumab, Nivolumab, MK-3475 and BCG, Nivolumab in combination with Urelumab, Zilovertamab vedotin, INO-5401, Disitamab vedotin, INCAGN02385, ACR-368, Evorpacept, IK-175, TYRA-300, UGN-102, TAR-200, ICP-192, IO102-IO103 in combination with pembrolizumab, CDX-585, KIN-3248, and others

Scope of the Urothelial Carcinoma Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Urothelial Carcinoma current marketed and emerging therapies

Urothelial Carcinoma current marketed and emerging therapies Urothelial Carcinoma Market Dynamics: Conjoint Analysis of Emerging Urothelial Carcinoma Drugs

Conjoint Analysis of Emerging Urothelial Carcinoma Drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Urothelial Carcinoma Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Urothelial Carcinoma Market Key Insights 2. Urothelial Carcinoma Market Report Introduction 3. Urothelial Carcinoma Market Overview at a Glance 4. Urothelial Carcinoma Market Executive Summary 5. Disease Background and Overview 6. Urothelial Carcinoma Treatment and Management 7. Urothelial Carcinoma Epidemiology and Patient Population 8. Patient Journey 9. Urothelial Carcinoma Marketed Drugs 10. Urothelial Carcinoma Emerging Drugs 11. Seven Major Urothelial Carcinoma Market Analysis 12. Urothelial Carcinoma Market Outlook 13. Potential of Current and Emerging Therapies 14. KOL Views 15. Unmet Needs 16. SWOT Analysis 17. Appendix 18. DelveInsight Capabilities 19. Disclaimer 20. About DelveInsight

