Pancreatic Cancer Market Set to Expand During the Forecast Period (2025-2034) as Precision Medicine and Immunotherapy Transform Treatment Landscape | DelveInsight

The total pancreatic cancer market size is expected to increase in the 7MM during the forecast period, driven by ongoing clinical research and the development of better diagnostic tools, which may improve the disease prognosis. Additionally, the launch of emerging therapies such as LOAd703 (Lokon Pharma), Daraxonrasib (Revolution Medicines), BNT122 (BioNTech/Genentech), OT-101 (Oncotelic), ELI-002 (Elicio Therapeutics), and others will further propel the market.

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Pancreatic Cancer Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, pancreatic cancer emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2020 to 2034, segmented into leading markets (the US, EU4, UK, and Japan).

Pancreatic Cancer Market Summary

The market size for pancreatic cancer in the leading markets is expected to grow significantly by 2034.

The United States accounted for the highest pancreatic cancer treatment market size in 7MM in 2024, in comparison to the other major markets, i.e., EU4 countries, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

The total number of incident cases of pancreatic cancer in the US was approximately 63K in 2024.

in 2024. Leading pancreatic cancer companies developing emerging therapies, such as Lokon Pharma, Oncotelic, Revolution Medicines, Novocure, BioNTech, Genentech, Elicio Therapeutics, Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals, Tyligand Pharmaceuticals (Suzhou), Jacobio Pharmaceuticals, and others, are developing new therapy for pancreatic cancer that can be available in the pancreatic cancer market in the coming years.

and others, are developing new therapy for pancreatic cancer that can be available in the pancreatic cancer market in the coming years. The promising pancreatic cancer therapies in clinical trials include LOAd703, OT-101, Daraxonrasib, Optune, BNT122, ELI-002, HRS-4642, TSN1611, Glecirasib, and others.

Key Factors Driving the Growth of the Pancreatic Cancer Market

Rising Pancreatic Cancer Incidence

Increasing incidence rates of pancreatic cancer globally, driven by the aging population and rising prevalence of risk factors such as obesity, diabetes, smoking, and alcohol consumption, are driving the pancreatic cancer market. According to DelveInsight's analysis, the total number of incident cases of pancreatic cancer in the US was ~63K in 2024. These numbers are further expected to increase by 2034.

Role of Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors in PDAC

The potential of immune checkpoint inhibitors, such as anti-PD-1/PD-L1 therapies, is being explored in PDAC. Clinical trials combining immunotherapy with other treatment modalities (e.g., chemotherapy, radiation, or targeted therapies) may increase efficacy and open new treatment pathways.

Advancing Precision Medicine for Pancreatic Cancer

Novel strategies, including RAS-directed therapies and advanced immunotherapies, are being developed to more effectively tackle pancreatic cancer. These approaches offer hope for improved survival and quality of life by targeting cancer more precisely.

Advancing PDAC Treatment Through Targeted and Combination Approaches

The development of new targeted therapies, such as KRAS inhibitors (like Daraxonrasib) or epigenetic modulators, provides an opportunity to treat PDAC based on specific genetic mutations or tumor characteristics. Additionally, combination therapies, which pair existing treatments with newer agents, offer an opportunity to overcome resistance and enhance therapeutic effectiveness.

Emergence of Novel Pancreatic Cancer Drugs

The pancreatic cancer treatment pipeline for metastatic or unresectable pancreatic cancer includes LOAd703 (Lokon Pharma), OT-101 (Oncotelic), Daraxonrasib (Revolution Medicines) (first-line treatment), and Optune (Novocure). In the adjuvant or neoadjuvant setting, therapies under development include Daraxonrasib for resectable PDAC, BNT122 (BioNTech and Genentech), and ELI-002 (Elicio Therapeutics) for patients with high relapse-risk mKRAS+ PDAC.

Emerging KRAS-Targeted Therapies in Pancreatic Cancer

There are multiple KRAS-targeting drugs in development for pancreatic cancer, including HRS-4642 (Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals) (with gemcitabine/nab-paclitaxel) for neoadjuvant/adjuvant use, TSN1611 (Tyligand Pharmaceuticals (Suzhou)) for KRAS G12D-mutated tumors, Glecirasib (Jacobio Pharmaceuticals) (JAB-21822) for KRAS G12C-mutated advanced cancers, and others.

Pancreatic Cancer Market Analysis

Pancreatic cancer management remains highly challenging and depends on the stage of the disease. Treatment typically involves a multimodal strategy that combines surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation, while novel targeted therapies are beginning to show encouraging results in molecularly defined patient groups.

Because pancreatic cancer exhibits low immunogenicity, it is often classified as an immunologically "cold" tumor. This characteristic implies that successful immunotherapy will likely require activating multiple steps of the cancer–immunity cycle to counter immune evasion and elicit a strong antitumor response.

The FDA has approved several targeted agents for pancreatic cancer, including LYNPARZA (olaparib; AstraZeneca), VITRAKVI (larotrectinib; Bayer), ROZLYTREK (entrectinib; Genentech), KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab; Merck), and BIZENGRI (zenocutuzumab; Merus and Partner Therapeutics).

At present, the pancreatic cancer treatment landscape is largely driven by first-line therapies, with limited utilization of neoadjuvant and adjuvant options. However, this scenario is expected to shift as a strong pipeline emerges, focused on key molecular targets such as KRAS, BRCA, and NRG1. Notable candidates, such as Daraxonrasib and OT-101, highlight ongoing innovation in targeted approaches.

Furthermore, HOIST is developing two promising investigational therapies: HM-001, aimed at treating carcinomatous peritonitis and peritoneal dissemination, and an ALKBH3 inhibitor that targets disease progression through the ALKBH3 gene. Preclinical studies in pancreatic cancer patient-derived xenograft (PDX) models have demonstrated that subcutaneous administration of an ALKBH3 inhibitor achieves efficacy comparable to that of gemcitabine. Collectively, these developments underscore the growing potential of targeted therapies in addressing the unmet needs of pancreatic cancer treatment.

Pancreatic Cancer Competitive Landscape

Emerging drugs for pancreatic cancer treatment include LOAd703 (Lokon Pharma), Daraxonrasib (Revolution Medicines), BNT122 (BioNTech/Genentech), OT-101 (Oncotelic), ELI-002 (Elicio Therapeutics), and others.

Revolution Medicines' Daraxonrasib is an oral, multi-selective RAS(ON) inhibitor designed to form a tri-complex that targets multiple active RAS variants harboring oncogenic mutations across the three major RAS hotspot positions. By inhibiting all key RAS isoforms, it suppresses both mutant cancer-driving and cooperating wild-type RAS proteins. The therapy is currently under investigation in the Phase III RASolute-302 trial (NCT06625320) for previously treated metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC), with results anticipated in 2026.

BioNTech/Genentech's BNT122, an individualized mRNA-based cancer vaccine developed in collaboration with Genentech, aims to generate neoantigen-specific immune responses. It is being tested in a Phase II trial (NCT05968326) in combination with atezolizumab, followed by standard-of-care chemotherapy (mFOLFIRINOX) for patients with resected PDAC, compared to chemotherapy alone. In February 2025, long-term follow-up data from the Phase I PDAC study were published in Nature.

Novocure's Optune is a therapeutic device that employs Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields)—low-intensity, alternating electric fields that disrupt cancer cell division through multiple physical mechanisms. Due to its multimodal mechanism, TTFields therapy can be integrated with existing treatments, such as chemotherapy, radiotherapy, immunotherapy, or targeted therapy, thereby enhancing efficacy across various solid tumor types in preclinical studies.

Oncotelic's OT-101 (trabedersen) is a novel phosphorothioate antisense oligodeoxynucleotide that targets TGF-β2 mRNA. Demonstrating encouraging outcomes in early clinical studies, OT-101 is now being assessed in Phase II/III (STOP-PC, NCT06079346) trials in combination with mFOLFIRINOX for patients with advanced, unresectable, or metastatic pancreatic cancer.

The anticipated launch of these emerging therapies are poised to transform the pancreatic cancer market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the pancreatic cancer market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

Recent Developments in the Pancreatic Cancer Market

In September 2025, Revolution Medicines announced key clinical updates from its Phase I trials of daraxonrasib, supporting the initiation of RASolute-303, a global Phase III registrational study evaluating daraxonrasib as a first-line treatment for metastatic PDAC.

announced key clinical updates from its Phase I trials of daraxonrasib, supporting the initiation of RASolute-303, a global Phase III registrational study evaluating daraxonrasib as a first-line treatment for metastatic PDAC. In August 2025, Novocure submitted a Premarket Approval (PMA) application to the US FDA for its Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) therapy for the treatment of locally advanced pancreatic cancer. The submission is supported by data from the Phase III PANOVA-3 trial, with an FDA approval decision anticipated in the second half of 2026.

submitted a Premarket Approval (PMA) application to the US FDA for its Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) therapy for the treatment of locally advanced pancreatic cancer. The submission is supported by data from the Phase III PANOVA-3 trial, with an FDA approval decision anticipated in the second half of 2026. In June 2025, Revolution Medicines announced that the US FDA had granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation (BTD) to daraxonrasib for previously treated metastatic Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma (PDAC) in patients with KRAS G12 mutations.

announced that the US FDA had granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation (BTD) to daraxonrasib for previously treated metastatic Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma (PDAC) in patients with KRAS G12 mutations. In May 2025, Novocure presented positive results from the Phase III PANOVA-3 clinical trial, which evaluated the use of TTFields therapy in combination with gemcitabine and nab-paclitaxel for locally advanced, unresectable pancreatic adenocarcinoma, at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) 2025.

presented positive results from the Phase III PANOVA-3 clinical trial, which evaluated the use of TTFields therapy in combination with gemcitabine and nab-paclitaxel for locally advanced, unresectable pancreatic adenocarcinoma, at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) 2025. In March 2025, the FDA granted PEP-010, a first-in-class bi-functional therapeutic peptide, Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) for the potential treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer.

What is Pancreatic Cancer?

Pancreatic cancer is a malignant disease that originates in the tissues of the pancreas, an organ situated behind the stomach that plays a crucial role in digestion and blood sugar regulation. Most pancreatic cancers start in the ducts that carry digestive enzymes, known as pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC), which is the most common and aggressive form. Because the disease often develops silently and symptoms such as jaundice, abdominal pain, weight loss, or fatigue typically appear only in advanced stages, it is frequently diagnosed late. This late detection contributes to its poor prognosis and high mortality rate. Risk factors include smoking, chronic pancreatitis, obesity, diabetes, and a family history of the disease. Early detection and advancements in targeted therapy and immunotherapy are crucial areas of ongoing research aimed at improving survival outcomes for pancreatic cancer patients.

Pancreatic Cancer Epidemiology Segmentation

The pancreatic cancer epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current pancreatic cancer patient pool and forecasted trends for the leading markets. As per DelveInsight estimates, exocrine pancreatic cancer is more common than the neuroendocrine pancreatic cancer, accounting for more than 90% of total cases.

The pancreatic cancer market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the leading markets, segmented into:

Total Incident Cases of Pancreatic Cancer

Stage-specific Cases of Pancreatic Cancer

Type-specific Cases of Pancreatic Cancer

Age-specific Cases of Pancreatic Cancer

Molecular Alteration-specific Cases of Pancreatic Cancer

Total Treated Cases of Pancreatic Cancer by Line of Therapy

Pancreatic Cancer Market Report Metrics Details Study Period 2020–2034 Pancreatic Cancer Market Report Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan]. Pancreatic Cancer Epidemiology Segmentation Total Incident Cases of Pancreatic Cancer, Stage-specific Cases of Pancreatic Cancer, Type-specific Cases of Pancreatic Cancer, Age-specific Cases of Pancreatic Cancer, Molecular Alteration-specific Cases of Pancreatic Cancer, and Total Treated Cases of Pancreatic Cancer by Line of Therapy Key Pancreatic Cancer Companies Lokon Pharma, Oncotelic, Revolution Medicines, Novocure, BioNTech, Genentech, Elicio Therapeutics, Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals, Tyligand Pharmaceuticals (Suzhou), Jacobio Pharmaceuticals, AstraZeneca, Bayer, Merck, Merus, Partner Therapeutics, and others Key Pancreatic Cancer Therapies LOAd703, OT-101, Daraxonrasib, Optune, BNT122, ELI-002, HRS-4642, TSN1611, Glecirasib, LYNPARZA, VITRAKVI, ROZLYTREK, KEYTRUDA, BIZENGRI, and others

Scope of the Pancreatic Cancer Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Pancreatic Cancer current marketed and emerging therapies

Pancreatic Cancer current marketed and emerging therapies Pancreatic Cancer Market Dynamics: Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Pancreatic Cancer Drugs and Market Outlook

Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Pancreatic Cancer Drugs and Market Outlook Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Pancreatic Cancer Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1 Pancreatic Cancer Market Key Insights 2 Pancreatic Cancer Market Report Introduction 3 Executive Summary of Pancreatic Cancer 4 Key Events 5 Epidemiology and Market Methodology 6 Pancreatic Cancer Market Overview at a Glance 6.1 Clinical Landscape Analysis (By Phase, RoA, and Molecule Type) 6.2 Market Share (%) Distribution of Early Stage and Locally Advanced/Metastatic Stage Pancreatic Cancer by Therapies in 2024 6.3 Market Share (%) Distribution of Early Stage and Locally Advanced/Metastatic Stage Pancreatic Cancer by Therapies in 2034 7 Disease Background and Overview 7.1 Introduction 7.2 Types of Pancreatic Cancer 7.3 Stages of Pancreatic Cancer 7.4 Pancreatic Cancer Signs and Symptoms 7.5 Pancreatic Cancer Risk Factors and Causes 7.6 Pancreatic Cancer Pathophysiology/Mechanisms 7.7 Pancreatic Cancer Diagnosis 7.8 Pancreatic Cancer Diagnostic Algorithm 7.9 Pancreatic Cancer Diagnostic Guidelines 8 Pancreatic Cancer Treatment and Management 9 Epidemiology and Patient Population 9.1 Key Findings 9.2 Assumptions and Rationale 9.3 Total Incident Cases of Pancreatic Cancer in the 7MM 9.4 The United States 9.4.1 Total Incident Cases of Pancreatic Cancer in the United States 9.4.2 Stage-specific (Localized, Regional, and Distant) Cases of Pancreatic Cancer in the United States 9.4.3 Type-specific Cases of Pancreatic Cancer in the United States 9.4.4 Age-specific Cases of Pancreatic Cancer in the United States 9.4.5 Molecular Alteration-specific Cases of Pancreatic Cancer in the United States 9.4.6 Total Treated Cases of Early Stage and Locally Advanced/Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer in the United States 9.5 EU4 and the UK 9.6 Japan 10 Pancreatic Cancer Patient Journey 11 Marketed Pancreatic Cancer Drugs 11.1 Competitive Landscape Summary 11.2 LYNPARZA (olaparib): AstraZeneca 11.2.1 Product Description 11.2.2 Regulatory Milestones 11.2.3 Other Developmental Activity 11.2.4 Summary of Pivotal Trials 11.2.5 Clinical Developmental Activities 11.2.5.1 Clinical Trials Information 11.2.6 Analyst Views 11.3 KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab): Merck 11.4 VITRAKVI (larotrectinib): Bayer 11.5 ROZLYTREK (entrectinib): Roche 11.6 BIZENGRI (zenocutuzumab): Merus and Partner Therapeutics List will be continued in the final report… 12 Emerging Pancreatic Cancer Therapies 12.1 Competitive Landscape Summary 12.3 Optune: Novocure 12.3.1 Product Description 12.3.2 Other Developmental Activity 12.3.3 Clinical Developmental Activities 12.3.3.1 Clinical Trials Information 12.3.4 Safety and Efficacy 12.3.5 Analyst Views 12.4 Daraxonrasib (RMC-6236): Revolution Medicines 12.5 OT-101: Oncotelic List will be continued in the final report.. 13 Pancreatic Cancer Market: Seven Major Market Analysis 13.1 Key Findings 13.2 Pancreatic Cancer Market Outlook 13.3 Conjoint Analysis 13.4 Key Pancreatic Cancer Market Forecast Assumptions 13.5 Market size of Pancreatic Cancer in the 7MM 13.6 Market size of Pancreatic Cancer by Therapies in the 7MM 13.7 The United States Pancreatic Cancer Market Size 13.7.1 Total Market Size of Pancreatic Cancer in the United States 13.7.2 Market Size of Pancreatic Cancer by Therapies in the United States 13.7.2.1 Early-Stage Pancreatic Cancer Market Size by Therapies (Neoadjuvant/Adjuvant) in the United States 13.7.2.2 First-line Locally Advanced/Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer Market Size by Therapies in the United States 13.7.2.3 Second-line and above Locally Advanced/Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer Market Size by Therapies in the United States 13.8 EU4 and the UK Pancreatic Cancer Market Size 13.9 Japan Pancreatic Cancer Market Size 14 Key Opinion Leaders' Views on Pancreatic Cancer 15 SWOT Analysis of Pancreatic Cancer 16 Pancreatic Cancer Market Unmet Needs 17 Pancreatic Cancer Market Access and Reimbursement 17.1 Reimbursement 17.2 Key HTA Decisions 17.3 The United States 17.4 In EU4 and the UK 17.4 Japan 17.5 Market Access and Reimbursement for Pancreatic Cancer 18 Bibliography 19 Pancreatic Cancer Market Report Methodology

