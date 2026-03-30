UPM strengthens presence in India with a new Adhesive Materials terminal near New Delhi

HELSINKI, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- UPM Adhesive Materials, a global supplier of innovative self-adhesive label materials, will expand its footprint in India with a new slitting and distribution terminal near New Delhi. The investment enhances UPM Adhesive Materials' service capability in Northern and Eastern India and reinforces its commitment to the entire Indian market.

The Indian economy is expanding rapidly, driven by megatrends such as urbanization, digitalization and infrastructure development. To match the pace of the market, local label converters need reliable label material supply and shorter lead times.

The new terminal will feature state-of-the-art slitting capabilities and a tailored label material inventory designed to meet regional customer needs. It complements UPM Adhesive Materials' Mumbai terminal, opened in February 2024, extending service across the country.

"We are excited to strengthen our presence in India with a new terminal near New Delhi. This investment supports the growth ambitions of our customers in the Northern and Eastern regions and deepens our engagement with the dynamic Indian market," says Harri Janhunen, Vice President, Strategy, India & Middle East, UPM Adhesive Materials.

The terminal is expected to begin operations during Q3 2026.

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For more information, please contact:

Harri Janhunen, Vice President, Strategy, India & Middle East, UPM Adhesive Materials, harri.janhunen@upm.com

UPM, Media relations

Mon-Fri 9:00-16:00 EEST

tel. +358 40 588 3284

media@upm.com

UPM Adhesive Materials

UPM Adhesive Materials provides high-performance, innovative self-adhesive products, including label materials, graphics solutions, and specialty tapes, as well as reliable services close to customers. We are one of UPM's fastest-growing global businesses employing around 3,300 professionals. In 2025, our sales reached nearly €1.7 billion ($1.95 billion). Read more: adhesivematerials.upm.com

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UPM

UPM is a material solutions company, renewing products and entire value chains with an extensive portfolio of renewable fibres, advanced materials, decarbonization solutions, and communication papers. Our performance in sustainability has been recognized by third parties, including EcoVadis and the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices. We operate globally and employ approximately 15,100 people worldwide, with annual sales of approximately €9.7 billion. Our shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

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