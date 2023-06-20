Up And Coming Cyber Security Specialist Stripe OLT, Achieve Microsoft Security Solutions Partner Status

LONDON, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stripe OLT, the Bristol & London based Cyber Security & IT provider has attained their second Microsoft designation, officially achieving their Security Solutions Partner status, only eight weeks after achieving their Modern Work Solutions Partner designation.

For every Microsoft partner, this is considered a highly coveted certification that demonstrates leading capabilities within the Microsoft cyber security stack.

Organisations are looking for reliable IT and security partners and new ways to proactively protect and monitor their environments, and this designation is there to help them identify which Microsoft partners have validated technical capabilities in deploying cyber security solutions.

Ryan Pullen, Director of Cyber Security comments: "Managing security is a challenge for many organisations, especially as the number and severity of threats continues to grow – the recent MOVEit breach is just one example of the dangers that currently plague a globally interconnected digital business landscape.

He continues: We are immensely proud to receive our security partner status, which serves as a validation of our deeply technical skillset. Moving away from our previous 'gold partner' status and into the realm of 'security solutions partner' has been a new experience for us, and we are fully committed to ensuring we are a leader within this space."

Stripe OLT hosts multiple cloud and security offers on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace. Additionally offering a variety of managed IT security plans, through their award-winning 24/7 Managed Cyber Security Operations Centre.

Tom Robbins, Director at Stripe OLT says "Building lasting relationships with our customers and positioning ourselves as their trusted and preferred Microsoft cloud and security partner is a top priority for us. Our clients naturally place a high level of trust in us, and we hope this new certification serves as another way to build further confidence in our abilities."

Actively supporting and protecting critical infrastructures throughout the UK, Stripe OLT specialise within the Public Sector, Transport, Finance and Legal sectors. Stripe OLT's business technology clients include Bristol Airport, Rail Delivery Group (National Rail), Hargreaves Lansdown and MoneySuperMarket Group.

