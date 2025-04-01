Stripe OLT Leads the Way, as First Organisation Globally to Meet Updated CREST SOC Standards

LONDON, April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With cyber-attacks rising and security teams under increasing pressure, the industry needs a clear way to distinguish between providers who claim to offer advanced security and those who can prove it. That's exactly what CREST's newly developed, SOC Accreditation delivers—a rigorous test of an organisation's ability to detect, investigate, and respond to modern cyber threats.

Stripe OLT - CREST Accredited SOC Provider

Stripe OLT has officially become the first company in the world to pass the newly developed, CREST SOC Accreditation, reinforcing its position as a leader in Security Operations Centre (SOC) services and proving that its SOC is built to tackle today's most sophisticated threats.

Why This Matters Right Now

The timing couldn't be more critical. Ransomware is at an all-time high, supply chain attacks are disrupting industries, and regulatory expectations are tightening. Organisations are no longer able to simply claim they have strong security—they must prove it. That's where independently verified accreditations like CREST's Accreditation come in, ensuring providers meet the highest standards.

A New Benchmark for Security Operations

Ryan Pullen, Director at Stripe OLT, explains:

"SOC providers must be held to a higher standard. Businesses rely on us as their frontline defenders—their eyes and ears against cyber threats. This accreditation isn't just a box-ticking exercise; it's proof that we're delivering the level of security today's threat landscape demands.

For any SOC considering this certification, the CREST SOC 2.0 framework provides a clear, structured roadmap for building a mature and resilient security practice. Even the process of aligning with its standards strengthens operations, ensuring providers can offer clients a higher level of protection.

We're incredibly proud to be the first global provider to achieve this certification—it's a testament to our team's commitment to excellence and always leading from the front."

What This Means for Businesses

CREST's accreditation process is designed to push SOC providers to the highest industry standards, ensuring they can effectively detect and respond to modern cyber threats. For businesses looking to outsource their security operations, working with a CREST-accredited SOC provider means one thing: confidence that their environment is being proactively monitored and protected to globally recognised standards.

Jonathan Armstrong, Head of Accreditation at CREST commented:

" The introduction of the new SOC Accreditation represents a significant enhancement in setting standards for Security Operations Centres globally. Stripe OLT's achievement as the first organisation to attain this accreditation demonstrates their commitment to operational excellence and their ability to respond effectively to modern cyber threats.

This accreditation is more than a benchmark, it reflects a dedication to delivering measurable security outcomes for clients operating in an increasingly complex threat landscape. We recognise Stripe OLT for their leadership and for playing a key role in shaping our new industry accreditation standard. "

Delivering Elite Security Operations, Designed with SMEs in Mind

For too long, SMEs have had to choose between affordability and high-quality security. Stripe OLT's achievement proves that they don't have to compromise.

As specialists in securing mid-sized businesses, Stripe OLT understands the unique challenges SMEs face—limited resources, increasing compliance demands, and an ever-evolving threat landscape.

By becoming the first provider to pass the newly developed, CREST SOC accreditation, Stripe OLT reinforces its commitment to delivering enterprise-grade security that is accessible, practical, and built specifically for SMEs.

For more on how Stripe OLT's Managed Cyber Security Services can help businesses strengthen their security, visit stripeolt.com.

About Stripe OLT

From its offices in London, Bristol and Manchester, Stripe OLT provide 24/7 Managed Cyber Security services, Managed IT Support services and cutting-edge Microsoft solutions, actively supporting and protecting critical infrastructures in established organisations. With specialities across the Finance, Legal, Transport, Public Sector and Healthcare markets, Stripe OLT's technology clients include The NHS Confederation, Rail Delivery Group (National Rail), Hargreaves Lansdown and MoneySuperMarket Group.

