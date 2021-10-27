UNWTO and Sommet Education Reveal the Top 3 Talents of Tomorrow

Chartok, Searchef and Join F&B were elected today at the Future of Tourism World Summit in Barcelona the top 3 most innovative entrepreneurial projects. They will be granted a total of 100 000 € funding to support and scale up their initial development by Eurazeo, leading global investment group from which Sommet Education is a portfolio Company.

Eurazeo is determined to turn its funding power into a catalyst for transition. A transition towards a more sustainable, healthier, environmentally friendly society. A transition towards a more inclusive, fairer and more equal society.

Sophie Flak, Eurazéo Managing Partner CSR, states: "Today we are extremely happy to provide financial support to 3 fresh ideas and passionate people, as we believe that these projects will develop into innovative and performing businesses with social added value for the Tourism and Hospitality industry."

Luz Alvarado Zaiz from Spain studying a master's in marketing and Management for Luxury Tourism in Les Roches Marbella and Joan Sanz are the co-founders of Chartok, a hotel collaboration software aiming at employees to be productive while connected from anywhere.

Jose Luis Egas from Ecuador studying an MBA in Global Hospitality Management at Les Roches Crans-Montana imagined Searchef: a virtual marketplace of real and digital gastronomic experiences with chefs, cooks, sommeliers, baristas, mixologists… connecting people to create events at any price, with world-class service.

Roger Obeid from Canada is studying a master's in Hospitality Entrepreneurship and Innovation at Glion Institute of Higher Education. With Join F&B project he will focus on providing easy tools to the Hospitality and Food and Beverage Services industry, to include the invisible minority as disabled persons and particularly the hearing impaired and individuals with motor disability, as a new reliable and core workforce in this industry.

UNWTO Secretary-General, Zurab Pololikashvili, said: "Without hospitality, there is no tourism. And without education, we cannot produce a new generation of leaders and tourism professionals who will restart and revitalize our sector. I congratulate the three winners of the Hospitality Challenge and look forward to seeing these innovative projects be scaled up."

Benoît-Etienne Domenget, Sommet Education CEO adds: "Education is about fostering talents. We are extremely proud to enable these creative minds to further develop their ideas into businesses that will impact and transform the future of our industry."

